Periods can be difficult for a lot of women. They tend to feel nauseous, bloating, cramps and pain. It is important to understand what suits your body and what doesn't. Experts also believe that it is of immense importance to understand and identify the root cause of issues and how to rectify those.

Taking it to Instagram, Dr Varalakshmi Yanamandra explained in detail about period pain and how you can manage it with some handy Ayurveda tips. The caption read," The menstrual phase per Ayurveda is a Vata dominant phase that to, Aparna Vata is the one that moves downwards and is responsible for free flow of menstruatal blood. When we do strenuous activities, it can aggravate vata and lead to pain and bleeding problems."

Also Read - Ayurveda Tips: 6 Health Reasons Why You Should Eat Ghee on an Empty Stomach

As per Dr Varalakshmi, it is also important to maintain a routine and having exercise that suits your body at different phases of your monthly cycle. “If you suffer from PMS symptoms like heavy bleeding, headaches etc, stress, heavy strenuous exercises like HIT, late nights during luteal phase is the most common reason,” writes Dr Varalakshmi.

What Are The Signs of Healthy period per Ayurveda?

Bright red in colour

No staining

No foul odour

4 Anjalis in pramana

What Are The Tips That Can Help With Managing Pain?