Ayurveda Tips: Polycystic Ovarian Disease (PCOD) also known as Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) is a very common condition affecting around 27% of women in the age group of 12- 45 years.Also Read - 9 Ayurveda Food Rules to Improve Gut Health

PCOD is a problem in which a woman’s hormone levels get out of balance. Women with PCOD produce a higher amount of male hormones (androgens), which prevents the ovaries from producing hormones and making eggs usually. Also Read - Doctor Suggests 6 Ayurvedic Tips for Better Eye Care Protection

This imbalance of hormones causes the body to skip the menstrual cycle and also can be the cause of infertility in women. Other common symptoms of PCOD are- Also Read - 6 Tea Variants to Help Cure PCOS And PCOD

Irregular periods: A lack of ovulation prevents the uterine lining from shedding every month. Some women with PCOD usually have their periods either every 10-20 days or, once or twice in six months. Heavy bleeding: The uterine lining builds up for a longer period of time, due to which woman with PCOD usually bleeds heavier than normal during periods. Hair Growth: Around 70 % women with this condition get growth of hair on their face and body including on their back, belly, and chest. Hair on the scalp gets thinner and may fall out leading to baldness. Darkening of the Skin: Dark patches of skin can form in body creases like those on the neck, in the groin, and under the breasts. Headaches: Hormone modifications can activate headaches in some women. Acne – Male hormones can make the skin oilier than usual and cause acne on areas like the face, chest, and upper back. Weight Gain: Up to 80% of women with PCOD are overheavy or have obesity. Obesity can increase risk of heart disease, diabetes, stroke, high blood pressure, good cholesterol and bad cholesterol. Women with obesity or PCOD can have trouble in sleeping also. Depression or Anxiety– Easily getting stressed or depressed can be the symptom of PCOD. Also, mood swings are common in this type of condition.

Vaidya Shakuntala Devi, a well known Ayurvedic Vaidya has been practising the art of Ayurvedic healing for more than 40 years. She specializes in the treatment of both acute and chronic diseases and has helped thousands of people adopt a healthy lifestyle. She suggests different ways on how to cure PCOD in Ayurveda.

Cure of PCOD in Ayurveda

Ayurveda is the world’s oldest holistic practice based on the concept that good health is achieved through the balance between your body, mind and spirit. As per Ayurveda, PCOD can be cured by following remedies as mentioned below-

Remedy for Women Who Suffer Frequent and Early Menstrual Cycle

Take 100 grams of coriander (dhaniya) and 100 grams of Amla, and stir them well together. Then take one small tablespoon of this mixture and put it in one & half glass of water. After that boil it on low flame. Once the water is left around one cup, strain it and drink it. Follow this remedy every morning with empty stomach and one hour before dinner in evening. Ayurveda tablets to consume along the remedy are, Kanchnar Guggul and Arogyavardhini Vati. Take one tablet of each in morning and evening after half and hour of having your meal.

Remedy for Women Having Delayed Menstrual Cycle

Take 100 grams of Ajwain (Carmon) and 100 grams of carrot seeds grind them together to make a mixture. Take one small tablespoon of it and mix it in one & half glass of water. Boil the water on low blame and strain it once it will get reduced to one cup. Drink the strained water every morning with an empty stomach and in the evening one hour before having your dinner. Ayurveda tablets to consume along the remedy are Kanchnar Guggul and Vridhiwadhika Bati. Take one tablet of each in the morning and evening after half an hour of having your food.