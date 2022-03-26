Betel leaf belongs to the family of Piperaceae. It is a heart-shaped, deep green coloured leaf. Betel leaf has been used for prayers and religious rituals in India since the time of dawn. Not just for religious purpose, betel leaf, also known as paan, is used as a refreshment after meals. Ayurveda states medicinal properties of pious betel leaf.Also Read - Summer Skincare: Struggling With Sweat-Induced Acne? 5 Ayurvedic Tips to Prevent it

Taking it to Instagram, Dr Dixa Bhavsar shared numerous benefits of betel leaf. An excerpt from the caption read," From using it in prayers and religious ceremonies to eating it in the form of a 'paan', betel leaves have been in the list of favourites of Indians sunce decades. Ayurveda has mentioned many curative and healing health benefits of betel leaves."

Dr Dixa said that betel leaf is widely used in the treatment of cough, asthma, headache, rhinitis, arthritic joint pain, anorexia etc. It relieves pain, inflammation and swelling. “The leaves are full of vitamins like vitamin C, thiamine, niacin, riboflavin and carotene and are a great source of calcium. Since betel is an aromatic creeper, you can easily grow it as an ornamental plant in your homes and derive the maximum health benefits from the same,” writes Dr Dixa.