Infertility refers to not being able to conceive even after a year of trying to do so. Are you aware? Ayurveda can help you conceive and fulfill your dream of having a baby. Yes, you have heard it right! Here are some of the vital Ayurvedic tricks that will help you improve your fertility. Get going and consult an Ayurvedic practitioner.

Dr. Vaishali Sawant Chavan, Asst Medical director, Vedicure healthcare and wellness talks about how one can boost their fertility with Ayurveda. Nowadays, infertility is a commonly encountered problem by women. According to Ayurveda, infertility primarily refers to the biological inability of women of reproductive age to contribute to conception. In Ayurveda, the main causes of any abnormal function in the body are agnimandya ( vitiation of the digestive fire of the body) and tridosha dushti. Ayurveda supports health by strengthening the body's own self-healing and balancing mechanisms and doesn't rely on intervention by any outside or foreign substance to replace or correct the hormones in the body.

Causes of infertility

Ayurveda teaches that the last tissue created in the body was the reproductive tissue or shukra dhatu. Fertility Problems may arise when impurities build up. This may be due to stress, anxiety, depression, insomnia, wrong habits of sleeping, an unhealthy diet, inconsistent lifestyle, excess intake of spicy and salty food, digestive problems, environmental factors, smoking, alcohol consumption, age factor, being obese or even overweight, too much or too little exercise or having sexually transmitted infections such as Chlamydia can invite infertility.

Why you must go the Ayurveda way?

In case, you are looking to deal with infertility without any physical exertion then Ayurveda can be the best option for you. There will be no complications and the Ayurvedic practitioner will thoroughly assess you to check the underlying cause behind your fertility problem. Hence, go to a recognized Ayurvedic practitioner in case you wish to opt for Ayurvedic treatment.

Dietary management

• Dietary management involves strict compliance and avoiding the substances which diminish Ojas. One will also be asked to include dates, pumpkins, saffron, honey, and nuts in the diet. Beans, peas, whole grains, and turmeric. Opt for black cumin that improves fertility.

• As per the rule of Ayurveda, “samane saman vruddhi”( Dietary things look like organs can help to grow or protect those organs e.g. multi-seeded fruits help to improve follicle development).

• Sweet dietary product ( Madhura Rasa aahara) like khir , milk, ghee help to increase sperm count ( taste of semen is Madhura as per Ayurveda).

• Black sesame, fenugreek seeds, dill seeds help to cleanse the uterus and improve healthy endometrial lining. Many more Aahariya things are mentioned in Ayurveda to improve fertility.

• A diet loaded with trans fats, high in fats, artificial sweeteners, preservatives, and chemicals should be avoided. Smoking, drinking alcohol, carbonated drinks and caffeine is strict no-no.

Yoga

Exercising can help you boost fertility and what can be the best option than yoga. You can do pranayama to calm your body and relieves stress and anxiety. Shitali to normalize body temperature, reclining (supt baddha konasana), shoulder stand (sarvangasana), and meditation to calm you down. You will surely feel rejuvenated after practicing yoga.

These Ayurvedic medicines can be beneficial:

Shree-Pushpa Janana is to grow follicle), for preparation of Uterus is Garbhashaya shodhan, to induce menstruation is Artava Janana, for sperm production and semen purification is shukra Janana and shodhana) and to improve sexual ability one can take Vajikarana.

Here are some of the Ayurvedic procedures helpful to increase fertility:

Sharirashuddhi kriya for emesis or purgation. Medicated enema (Basti), medicated nasal drops (Navana), uterus preparation with medicated oil, and medicated oil Shirodhara that your Ayurvedic expert will recommend for you.