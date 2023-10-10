Home

Ayurvedic Treatment For Diabetes: 6 Empty Stomach Drinks to Control Blood Sugar

If you are looking for natural ways to manage your blood sugar level, here are 5 ayurvedic drinks you can incorporate in your diabetes diet.

Diabetes is a common and prevalent lifestyle condition that majorly affects sugar levels and insulin in the body. The major risk factors associated with this chronic disorder include smoking, stress, hereditary, exercise weight and sedentary lifestyle. While this disease is incurable, you can manage it with a healthy diet and engaging in physical activities.

Ayurveda also recommends some herbal drinks that can control this lifestyle-threatening condition. These homemade drinks are preferable to have on an empty stomach and are said to help stimulate the production of insulin, further keeping the blood sugar levels in check. Here are some herbal drinks that you can try at home.

6 Ayurvedic Drinks to Manage Diabetes Naturally

Bitter Gourd Juice (Karela Juice): Bitter gourd, also known as karela, is a well-known remedy in Ayurveda for diabetes. Drinking bitter gourd juice on an empty stomach can help lower blood sugar levels. Amla Juice: Amla, or Indian gooseberry, is rich in vitamin C and has antioxidant properties. Consuming amla juice in the morning is believed to help regulate blood sugar. Fenugreek Seeds Water: Fenugreek seeds are known for their hypoglycemic effects. Soak a teaspoon of fenugreek seeds in water overnight and drink the water on an empty stomach in the morning. Turmeric Water: Turmeric contains curcumin, which has anti-inflammatory and blood sugar-regulating properties. Mix a pinch of turmeric powder in warm water and consume it on an empty stomach. Neem Juice: Neem is known for its anti-diabetic properties. Drinking neem juice in the morning can help manage blood sugar levels. Aloe Vera Juice: Aloe vera may assist in improving insulin sensitivity. However, be cautious with aloe vera consumption as it can have laxative effects. Start with a small amount and monitor your body’s response.

It’s important to remember that individual responses to these remedies can vary, and they may not work for everyone. Additionally, ayurvedic treatments should be used as complementary therapies alongside medical treatments and lifestyle modifications like a balanced diet, regular exercise and medication as prescribed by your doctor.

