Home

Health

Ayurvedic Weight Loss Tips: 5 Simple Ways to Improve Metabolism

Ayurvedic Weight Loss Tips: 5 Simple Ways to Improve Metabolism

Follow these simple ayurvedic weight loss tips without any fad diets, for consistent and reliable results.

Ayurvedic Weight Loss Tips: 5 Simple Ways to Improve Metabolism

Ayurvedic Weight Loss Tips: Ayurveda, an ancient Indian medical system, has been used for years to harmonise the focus between the body, mind, and spirit. Our metabolism must be restored and balanced in order to sustain good health, and Ayurveda offers many methods for doing so. Some are tried-and-tested Ayurvedic lifestyle practices that have long been shown to speed up metabolism. What is metabolism? It is a chemical process that entails the conversion of food’s nutrients into energy the body can use, the synthesis of fresh molecules needed for development and repair, and the elimination of waste materials. That is just how quickly your body burns calories.

WEIGHT LOSS TIPS: 5 SIMPLE WAYS TO IMPROVE METABOLISM

1. Drink Herbal Teas: Drinking herbal teas is a simple and effective way to improve metabolism. Ayurveda recommends drinking teas made from herbs such as ginger, cinnamon, and cardamom mixed with natural, organic honey that has anti-inflammatory properties to help reduce inflammation.

You may like to read

2. Raw Honey: Honey helps your body detox by eliminating external toxins, which helps to optimize lipid metabolism and improves health conditions like diabetes and high cholesterol. Antioxidants included in raw honey can assist your body preserve food and guard against cell deterioration, according to Mr Anjena Aggrawal, founder and director of Royal Bee Natural Products.

3. Use Digestive Herbs: Ayurveda recommends using digestive herbs to improve digestion and metabolism. Digestive herbs such as fennel, fenugreek, ajwain, and Triphala can help stimulate the digestive fire and enhance the absorption of nutrients.

Fennel Seeds: They are excellent for improving digestion and reducing inflammation. They also have a cooling effect that can help balance Pitta dosha. For fennel seeds, chew on a teaspoon after meals or make tea by boiling one teaspoon of seeds in a cup of water for five minutes.

They are excellent for improving digestion and reducing inflammation. They also have a cooling effect that can help balance Pitta dosha. For fennel seeds, chew on a teaspoon after meals or make tea by boiling one teaspoon of seeds in a cup of water for five minutes. Fenugreek Seeds: They are super amazing on stubborn fat. Soak the seeds overnight and drink detox water on an empty stomach, increasing your metabolic rate, curbing your appetite, flushing out toxins, and burning fat.

They are super amazing on stubborn fat. Soak the seeds overnight and drink detox water on an empty stomach, increasing your metabolic rate, curbing your appetite, flushing out toxins, and burning fat. Ajwain Seeds: They are another treasure from the past for digestion and instant relief from acidity. Moreover, besides boosting metabolism, its antibacterial and antifungal properties help in weight loss by burning calories.

4. Triphala: churn is a magical remedy of Ayurveda that flushes the toxins out of the body, eventually boosting vital functions. The churn is made using three dried fruits, including Amalaki (amla), bibhitaki and haritaki, which help boost metabolism.

5. Practice Yoga: Yoga, an ancient form of exercise that melds physical postures with breathing exercises and meditation, is an excellent way to improve your metabolism and overall health. Yoga postures, or asanas, help improve digestion, increase circulation, and stimulate the metabolism.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Health News on India.com.