Ayushmann Bharat Scheme: Patients enrolled under the Ayushman Bharat scheme will soon get kid financial aid for kidney and bone marrow transplants (often recommended for cancer patients). Moreover, the National Health Authority (NHA) has launched a new version of the Health Benefits Package, 2022, under the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana, adding 365 new procedures which took the total to 1,949.

At the same time, the rates of 832 packages have been increased. The central government has given the green signal to implement the increased rates and new package in UP. Under this scheme, a family is given the facility of treatment up to Rs 5 lakh in a year.

‘Sanjeevani For Poor Families’

Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak said that for the poor familes in UP, this scheme will work as a ‘Sanjeevani’. Due to facilities like kidney and bone marrow transplant, the poor will not face any problem in getting expensive treatment, he added.

Treatment Facilities at Tata Memorial, AIIMS

In Uttar Pradesh, 3,140 hospitals, including 2,031 government and 1,109 private ones, are enlisted where Ayushman Bharat cardholders can avail treatment facilities. Not only in UP, treatment facilities are also being provided in other hospitals of other states like KGMU, Sanjay Gandhi PGI

Ayushman Bharat cardholders from Uttar Pradesh can also avail treatment facility at AIIMS, New Delhi, Tata Memorial Hospital in Mumbai or PGI Chandigarh. Some corporate hospitals in the state are also included.