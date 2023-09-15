Home

Ayushman Bhava Campaign Sets Record Within 2 Days Of Launch: Check Details

The 'Ayushman Bhava Abhiyan' was virtually launched by President Droupadi Murmu as well as the Ayushman Bhava Portal,from Raj Bhawan Gandhinagar Gujarat on Wednesday.

New Delhi: Over 1,00,000 Ayushman cards have been generated through the Ayushman app within two days of the launch of the Ayushman Bhava Campaign.

“More than 1,00,000 Ayushman cards created through Ayushman app in just 2 days at the beginning of the campaign,” Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya wrote in a post on X, (former Twitter).

“Under the leadership of Prime Minister @NarendraModi ji, ‘Health Security for all’ is becoming stronger,” Dr. Mandaviya further said.

The ‘Ayushman Bhava Abhiyan’ was virtually launched by President Droupadi Murmu as well as the Ayushman Bhava Portal,from Raj Bhawan Gandhinagar Gujarat on Wednesday (September 13).

Following the launch of the historic campaign, Mansukh Mandaviya had informed that the three different drives will be run under this including “Ayushman Aapke Dwar, Ayushman Mela and Ayushman Gaanv as well as Ayushman Sabha.”

Underlining the commitment of the government towards healthcare, he stated: “With “Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas”, Ayushman Bhav will emerge as a big initiative in the field of healthcare. This initiative is being implemented in line with the motto of “taking everyone together and leaving no one behind.”

“With the Ayushman Bhav initiative, India is going to write a new chapter in making healthcare affordable and accessible. Under Ayushman Bhav, Health Melas and Medical Camps are an important component that will be set up once a week at all HWCs and CHCs,” he added.

“Besides the launch of the Ayushman Bhav initiative, organ donation and blood donation pledge campaigns will also be organized which are noble initiatives that should be taken up by every individual.”

Recalling and reiterating the Prime Minister’s vision of a healthy Bharat and a healthy world Dr Mandaviya stated: “The Prime Minister has given the utmost importance to the service of humanity and nothing can be a better demonstration of this than his commitment to improving the healthcare services in the country. Earlier people had to travel long distances to avail of super-specialty services. Under the Prime Minister’s leadership, these super-specialty services now will be offered at the CHC level itself in which the public will benefit by screening for non-communicable diseases, teleconsultation, free medicines and diagnostics etc.”

(With ANI inputs)

