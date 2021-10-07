Azoospermia is a condition in which there is no measurable sperm in a man’s semen. Azoospermia leads to male infertility. It happens in about one per cent of all men and fifteen per cent of infertile men. There are no signs that you may recognize. Still, if you are trying to make your partner pregnant and found no success, the reason may be this condition.Also Read - Navratri 2021: Top 5 Tips to Follow During Navratri Fasting To Lose Weight | Watch Video

What are the types of Azoospermia?

Pretesticular Azoospermia: This occurs when despite the testicles functioning properly, the body cannot use them to create sperm. It is a rare form and can occur after a person has had chemotherapy or because of low hormone levels.

Testicular Azoospermia: When the testicles get injured, it prevents them from creating sperm naturally. It can occur when the reproductive tract has an infection, cancer, groin injury, genetic conditions, and trauma.

Post-testicular Azoospermia: The testicles usually produce sperm, but the tubes, which carries the sperms from the testicles to the penis, might sometimes get blocked. This is called obstructive Azoospermia. Vasectomy Retrograde ejaculation occurs when semen goes to the bladder rather than going out of the penis.

Causes and symptoms of Azoospermia?

Causes:

A blockage in the genitals, also known as “obstructive azoospermia”

An infection within the male reproductive system

Injury to the genitals

Effects from surgery to the male reproductive system – including effects from radiation and chemotherapy treatments

Genetic causes as identified by Karyotype cystic fibrosis and Y-chromosome microdeletion testing.

Symptoms:

Low sex drive

Erectile dysfunction

Lump, swelling, or discomfort around the testicles

Decreased hair on the face or body

Premature Ejaculation

Diabetes and depression

Treatment of Azoospermia

The treatment of the condition largely depends on the kind and cause of Azoospermia. The female partner’s fertility condition also determines the treatment options of the health condition. Some of the most common procedures to treat the medical condition include:

Microsurgery- Azoospermia can be obstructive or non-obstructive. In the case of obstructive conditions that prevent the flow of sperm, microsurgery can be performed to restore fertility. The more recent the blockage has formed, the more chances there are for complete recovery.

Sperm retrieval- In cases where the condition’s nature is non-obstructive or when the patient opts out of surgery, sperm retrieval can be performed. This can later be used in IVF to reproduce successfully with the help of assistive reproductive procedures such as ICSI.

Non-obtrusive conditions can be fully treated to allow unassisted conception as well in some instances. This is achieved through accurate diagnosis, lifestyle change, and proper treatment. Suppose you have undergone severe medical treatments such as chemotherapy. In that case, you may need to give the reproductive system some time to recover from the impact. Production of healthy sperm requires a minimum of 70 days, and hence this gap should be considered.

Hormone treatment – It is one of the ways Azoospermia can be treated. Some men affected by Azoospermia tend to produce more sperm content in the semen after the increased levels of hormones such as FSH & HCG.

Varicocelectomy- In cases where men tend to have an enlarged varicocele, which can lead to Azoospermia or other forms of infertility by impeding sperm production, a microscopic Varicocelectomy can reverse this process and restore healthy sperm production in some cases.

Vasectomy reversal-Surgical procedures in the past such as vasectomy can also result in Azoospermia. If the patient wants to plan a pregnancy, vasectomy reversal can be performed to restore sperm flow into the semen.

It’s always beneficial to eat a well-balanced diet, get plenty of rest, drink enough fluids, and keep stress in check besides meeting your fertility expert regularly. In addition, one should always be careful about their medications and discuss their impact on fertility with your doctor.

(Authored by Dr. Souren Bhattacharjee, Consultant at Birla Fertility & IVF)