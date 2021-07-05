A five-month-old baby girl, named Lexi, has been diagnosed with a rare genetic condition which her tissue turn to bone. Lexi Robins is turning to stone as she is suffering from an incurable genetic disease that only affects 1 in 2 million people. The genetic disorder called Fibrodysplasia Ossificans Progressiva (FOP) gradually replaces muscle and connective tissue, such as tendons and ligaments, with bone which leads to bone formation outside the skeleton restricting movement. It is often likened to the body turning to stone, as per a report on Herts Live. Also Read - How to Choose Best Health Insurance Company? Meaning And Tips Explained

Born on January 31, Lexi seemed like a normal baby girl, except her thumb didn't move and she had bigger toes. Her parents, Alex and Dave from Hemel Hempstead decided to get her tests done. In her X-ray done in April, it was found that Lexi had bunions on her feet and double-jointed thumbs. Further research and a genetic test by a Los Angeles lab confirmed that Lexi Robins had FOP. The life-limiting disease is incurable and people with this rare condition can be bed-ridden by the age of 20 and their life expectancy is about 40 years.

How does Fibrodysplasia Ossificans Progressiva affects a person:

Lexi’s condition due to this disorder may worsen rapidly if ever she suffers any minor trauma, as simple as falling over.

Lexi cannot take injections, vaccinations, dental care or give birth

Any trauma will lead to bumps which can cause extra bone growing, which will limit her movement ever more.

Meanwhile, scientists are trying to find a cure for this rare condition. Lexi’s parents are currently running a campaign to raise awareness and funds for her treatment.