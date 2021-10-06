Bad breath is amongst the most common unspoken problems faced by people today. Sometimes, it’s difficult to find the cause of the problem creating the bad breath but it’s easier to cure when you’re familiar with the reason behind it. Also, smelling your own bad breath can make you extra conscious about yourself, eventually degrading your confidence. So, maintaining good breath becomes an essential task.Also Read - Ayurveda Remedies For Eyes: Best Ayurvedic Home Remedies To Make Your Vision Stronger, Watch Video

Sakina Mustansir, dietitian and nutritionist explains, "Bad breath is medically termed as 'Halitosis' which is an unpleasant odour emanating from the mouth. The cause of bad breath could range from poor hygiene to some health problems in the mouth, teeth, gums, throat, or digestive system."

Mustansir further elaborates, "the food we consume passes down through the food pipe before it gets absorbed into our bloodstream. This is when it moves to the lungs that eventually affects the air you exhale. Consuming food with strong odours isn't the only cause of having a bad taste. Rather, it can involve some medical condition that you probably mustn't be aware of. Brushing and flossing are the temporary effects to hide this smell."

Foods That Accompany Bad Odour

We often end up eating unhealthy food that results in a bad odour until it passes out from the body. “Some of the foods that accompany bad odour can include cheese, pastrami, certain spices, orange juice, soda, and some alcohol,” says Mustansir.

5 prominent causes and cures of bad breath.

Food: What you eat, you become is an old saying which is actually true. When you chew, there’s a high probability that whatever you eat gets stuck between your teeth. When stuck for long enough, it gives rise to germs and bacteria that later result in foul odour. Garlic, onions, and some spices cause bad breath that stays in the human body for longer hours.

Be mindful of what you eat and if required gargle after every meal.

Dehydration: Dry mouth gives a breeding space to most of the bacterias causing bad breath. This is where saliva plays a major role in washing out the bad smell, cleansing it accordingly. Adding to it, the tongue is also capable of capturing bacteria which is why it should be cleaned properly for avoiding the bad odour.

Drinking plentiful amounts of water helps to keep the mouth moist, clean, and odour free.

Tobacco products: Smokers and oral tobacco consumers are more prone to having gum diseases which further lead to bad breath. So addicts who are looking out for ways to eradicate bad odour can try chewing roasted fennel or cumin seeds after every meal they consume as both are beneficial for digestion as well as dealing with the bad breath.

Medications: Some medicines can result in producing bad smells because of the chemicals they release in the blood to cure the problem. Certain medicines leave your mouth dry which reduces the production of saliva, hence increasing the odours. Some strong medicines are also there that take a considerable amount of time to get absorbed in the bloodstream like phenothiazines, chemotherapy chemicals, and nitrate that’s suggested to heal angina. To mention, there’s no specific procedure to treat bad odours originating from these medicines. But one may try having some warm water with half a lemon squeezed every night and early morning.

Excessive consumption of alcohol and coffee: Caffeine hinders saliva production resulting in a bad odour. Whereas alcohol causes dehydration in the body which again controls saliva production. The alcohol when mixed with the blood also makes one drowsy resulting in skipping the meals which also keeps the bad odour intact. Both of the drinks have a strong flavour which tends to stay even after flossing and brushing. Controlling the consumption and the frequency of the intake can be a good start if you are struggling to keep your breath odourless. Carrot, spinach, cucumber, and citrus fruits can keep the odour away that are equally good for your health.

If you are juggling to keep up with the good breath, you can consider consulting a doctor or a dietician for prominent and quick assistance. Your bad breath might also be because of throat or stomach infections. For that, you must see a dietician or maybe a dentist if required.