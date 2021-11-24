Winter Season: The winter season is back and along with are coughs and other winter ailments. Protecting your body during this time of the year is immensely important. You need to keep a tab on your diet chart and follow regular exercise to keep winter issues at bay. Elements like vitamins, minerals, fatty acids and dietary fibres. Almonds should be eaten row and they can be included as an ingredient in making salads.Also Read - Cough And Cold Remedies For Winters: 5 Dos And Don'ts to Protect Your Kids Before Severe Cold Kicks in

According to a lot of researchers, soaked almonds have been claimed to be more nutritious than raw almonds. Almonds have brown peels and they contain tannin which is a nutrient inhibitor. Soak it before a fortnight and consume it in the morning. Almonds help in digestion if they are soaked. Also Read - Step by Step Skincare Routine For Day And Night During Winters, Thank Us Later!

Here Are The Health Benefits of Almonds

Regulation of Cholesterol

Almonds help in maintaining the cholesterol level and it is important to raise high-density lipoproteins (HDL) or good cholesterol levels. By regularly consuming almonds, you can decrease low-density lipoproteins (LDL) or bad cholesterol levels. Also Read - Skincare Tips: Worrying About Skin Health During Winter Season? Check Out Mira Rajput's Quick Skincare Routine

Brain Health

Almonds help in maintaining good brain health. To improve your memory, almonds can do wonders. Eating four to five almonds daily help in sharpening the memory.

Skincare

For the skincare routine, almonds are really friendly. With hectic city life, it is difficult to maintain proper and hygienic skin. Along with this, almond oil body massages does wonders and help in retrieving the lost sheen.

Helps Fight Constipation

Almond is stacked with fibre content. By consuming almonds on a daily basis, you can prevent constipation and allow a proper bowel movement.

Keeps Diabetes at Bay

Almonds keep a tab on the increase in blood sugar and insulin levels. This helps in protecting your body from severe disease.

Prevents Birth Defect

Almonds have the presence of folic acid that keeps the skin healthy and glowing. They are also helpful in the growth of cells and tissues. This is how nuts helps in the growth of the foetus.