Badam Dhoodh Aside, 5 Reasons to Try Walnut Milk in Winters

Walnuts are little nature's delights packed with nutrients and minerals. While we often snack on dry walnuts, here is how walnut milk can be beneficial for heath.

Walnuts are little nutty delights that come with a truckload of health benefits. While we usually consume it as snacks in between meals or some even start their day with a handful of soaked walnuts, only a few take it in the form of milk. Yes, walnut milk is also proven to be super healthy. Badam (almond) milk benefits are common knowledge, but walnuts can help with strength, bones and even regulating blood sugar levels.

Walnut milk is a plant-based milk alternative made from walnuts and water. It offers several potential benefits due to the nutritional profile of walnuts. Here are six benefits of walnut milk:

WALNUT BENEFITS: 6 REASONS TO DRINK WALNUT MILK

Nutrient-Rich: Walnut milk retains many of the nutrients found in whole walnuts, including omega-3 fatty acids, protein, fibre, vitamins, and minerals. Omega-3 fatty acids, in particular, are beneficial for heart health and brain function. Heart Health: The omega-3 fatty acids present in walnuts have been associated with reduced risk of heart disease. Consuming walnut milk as part of a balanced diet may contribute to heart health by helping to lower cholesterol levels and improve blood vessel function. Antioxidant Rich: Walnuts are rich in antioxidants, such as polyphenols and vitamin E, which help protect the body against oxidative stress and inflammation.It also shiled from free radicals that lead to cell damage. Bone Health: Walnut milk contains minerals like calcium and magnesium, which are important for maintaining strong bones. Including walnut milk as part of a well-rounded diet can contribute to bone health and help prevent conditions like osteoporosis. Blood Sugar Management: It is rich in fibre content and is a low-glycemic food. Therefore, it is one of the best foods to regulate blood sugar levels. Walnuts in milk is a low-calorie, nutrient-dense option for a healthy start of the day. Digestive Health: Due to its high content of fibre, it aids with bowel movement, relieves constipation and boosts other digestion issues. The dietary fibre helps to maintain a healthy gut.

While walnut milk offers these potential benefits, it is lower in protein compared to cow’s milk. If you rely on walnut milk as your primary source of protein, it’s essential to ensure you’re getting enough protein from other dietary sources. As with any dietary changes, it’s advisable to consult with a healthcare professional or registered dietitian for personalized advice, especially if you have specific health conditions or dietary restrictions.

