Banana Health Benefits: 5 Ways Kela can Boost Your Overall Health

Did you know, Bananas are one of the most consumed fruits across the world? According to a survey conducted by statistica, bananas were the most purchased fruit among consumers. On average, we eat 10 kgs of bananas every year (approximately 100 bananas). Banana is a superfood- which is incredibly healthy, delicious and convenient.Also Read - World Health Day: 6 Lifestyle Habits That You Need to Change for a Healthy Heart And Physical Wellbeing

Bananas are native to Southeast Asia but are now grown in several parts of the world. There are several types of bananas with different shapes and colours. However, the most common banana type you will see is the yellow one. It is delicious and contains several essential nutrients. Also Read - 3 Things You Should Throw Away From Your Life to Stay Healthy

Bananas are loaded with multiple health benefits. It is also said to fight cancer, reduce bloating and help you lose weight. It improves digestion and is one of the best ways to cure a hangover. Also Read - Benefits of Eating Lemon: 7 Ways Why Lemon Should be in Your Everyday Diet

Here are 5 reasons why you should eat a banana today:

Good For Your Gut: Bananas works wonder for your gut system and it soothes your gut for the good. It is loaded with high content of pectin, which is a soluble fibre. Pectin helps in maintaining cholesterol and regularizes bowel function. Not just that, banana also helps in reducing bloating, thanks to the high fibre content present in them.

Healthy Heart : Bananas are rich in micronutrients, namely potassium which helps in regulating heart function, which helps in managing blood pressure. In fact, many reports have claimed that bananas help in protecting heart health and lower the risk of strokes and other heart diseases.

Cure heartburns and ulcers : This humble fruit is the best natural remedy for heartburn. It helps improves your stomach environment and balances its pH. The fibre in the fruit helps in digestion and moves the food faster through your digestive tract. The protease inhibitor in bananas helps fight the bacteria that cause ulcers in the stomach.

It will help you build lean muscles : Banana is an excellent source of magnesium, which is essential to growing your muscles. If you are not gaining muscle even after working out, then there might be a deficiency of magnesium. Eating bananas will give you the nutrients and help with contraction and relaxation of the muscles and help you build lean muscles. Banana also contains magnesium, which will release the fat stored in the body and process it.

Boosts your mood: Banana promotes happiness. It contains tryptophan- an amino acid that the body converts to the feel-good brain chemical serotonin, according to a BBC report. Vitamin B9 in bananas boosts a compound that has antidepressant properties and fights depression. The increased amount of folate is recommended by doctors to boost the effectiveness of an antidepressant.

So, what are you waiting for? Grab a banana today and say hello to good health!