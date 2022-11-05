Banana Shake Side Effects: 4 Health Risks of Consuming This Beverage Daily

Banana Shake Side Effects: Banana shake is a popular drink, particularly among children. This beverage is still at the top of our breakfast and snack time menu list because no snack time is complete without it. This is a simple drink made of bananas and milk. However, experts believe that banana and milk are not the best combination. While both are extremely nutritious on their own, they do not go well together. While the combination of milk and banana may appear to be ideal, with the two compensating for each other’s nutrient deficits (milk lacks dietary fibre, which banana has), the two do not perform the same function when they enter our bodies together. We often have banana shakes in breakfast or in evening with light snacks, however there are certain side effects of consuming banana shake daily.

Side Effects of Banana Shake:

You May Gain Weight: The high amount of sugar found in bananas encourages weight gain and if you plan to have it in the form of milkshake then you expect to see your waistline gain a few inches. Your Blood Sugar Level May Spike: If you enjoy bananas or Banana milkshake but need to keep your blood sugar levels stable, take it easy, or at least switch to starchier, less ripe bananas with a low GI level. You May Experience Constipation: Banana contains a significant amount of tannic acid. While this chemical isn’t harmful in small doses, anyone who eats several bananas or consume banana shake daily in one sitting may experience chronic constipation. So, try to have it in moderate amount. You May Have Migraines: Science has proven that certain chemicals and nutrients can cause migraines, and unfortunately, bananas contain one of these harmful compounds. The chemical tyramine has been proven to affect the ways in which migraines develop, and unfortunately, bananas contain a ton of this chemical.