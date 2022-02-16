Veteran singer Bappi Lahiri passed away in Mumbai, today. He was 69. The singer-composer popularised disco music in India in the 80s and 90s. According to report, the singer died due to obstructive sleep apnea.Also Read - Bappi Lahiri's Last Instagram Post - How he Recalled His Younger Days 2 Days Before Dying

"Lahiri had been admitted to the hospital for a month and was discharged on Monday. But his health deteriorated on Tuesday and his family called for a doctor to visit their home. He was brought to the hospital. He had multiple health issues. He died due to OSA (obstructive sleep apnea) shortly before midnight," Dr Deepak Namjoshi, director of the hospital, told PTI.

The singer was last seen in an episode of Weekend Ka Vaar of Bigg Boss 15 with actor Salman Khan.

What is Obstructive Sleep Apnea?

Obstructive sleep apnea is one of the most common sleep disorders. According to Mayo Clinic, OSP can cause you repeatedly stop and start breathing while you are fast asleep. This type of apnea occurs when your throat muscles intermittently relax and block your airway during sleep. A noticeable sign of obstructive sleep apnea is snoring.

What are the signs and symptoms of obstructive sleep apnea?

Watch out for these signs and symptoms:

Excessive daytime sleepiness

Loud snoring

Observed episodes of stopped breathing during sleep

Abrupt awakenings accompanied by gasping or choking

Awakening with a dry mouth or sore throat

Morning headache

Difficulty concentrating during the day

Mood changes, such as depression or irritability

High blood pressure

Decreased libido

Is there a treatment for OSA?

There are treatments available for obstructive sleep apnea. As per Mayo Clinic, one of the treatments involves using a device that uses positive pressure to keep your airway open while you sleep. Another option is a mouthpiece to thrust your lower jaw forward during sleep. In some cases, surgery might be an option too.