New Delhi: On Monday, drugmaker Natco Pharma has received emergency use approval for Baricitinib tablets, 1 mg, 2 mg and 4 mg strengths, from Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) in India. Also Read - IPL 2021 Covid-19 Crisis Live Updates, May 3, Monday: There is no Going Back With Half Tournament Done - Franchise Official

Baricitinib, in combination with Remdesivir, is used for treatment of COVID-19 positive patients, a release from Natco on the approval said. Also Read - Priyanka Chopra Amplifies Sonu Sood's Plea For Children's Free Education, Smriti Irani Extends Support

FYI, CDSCO is responsible for approval of drugs, conduct of clinical trials, laying down the standards for drugs, control over the quality of imported drugs in the country and coordination of the activities of state drug control organisations. Also Read - Shilpa Shetty Shares Mantra To Tackle Pandemic Stress: Don't Overthink And Have Faith

“Natco Pharma Ltd has received emergency use approval for Baricitinib tablets, 1mg, 2mg and 4mg strengths from Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) in India,” the company said in a regulatory filing.

Meanwhile Natco said it will request a compulsory license based on emergency use and in light of the grave and serious public health emergency across India due to the deadly pandemic.

The company is ready to launch the product this week, so as to make the product available to suffering patients across India amidst the rising coronavirus cases, it added.

Shares of Natco Pharma were trading 3.35 per cent higher at Rs 926.70 apiece on BSE.

(With PTI inputs)