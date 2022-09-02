There has always been a question regarding which seed is healthy, their nutritional value and much more. Between chia seeds and basil seeds both of them are healthy and beneficial for health. But people often get confuse between them and if you are confused too, then this article will definitely help you to make the right decision for yourself. Nutritionist, Sonia Bakshi has shared her views with India.com about what is the actual difference between chia seeds and basil seeds.Also Read - Weight Loss Tips: Do Chia Seeds Really Help in Losing Weight?

DIFFERENCE BETWEEN CHIA SEEDS AND BASIL SEEDS:

Chia seeds are a mix of grey, brown, white and black colored. They are oval in shape. Basil seeds on the other hand are jet black and round. Chia seeds can be consumed either raw or soaked. Since they have no taste, they can be added to any dish. Chia seeds are usually preferred in puddings, salad smoothies. They need 30 minutes to absorb water. Basil seeds on the other hand cannot be consumed raw. They soak water immediately. Since they have a slight basil taste, they are preferred mostly in drinks. Both of them are healthy and nutritious. Studies have shown that eating chia seeds can be beneficial when trying to lose weight, but there is no such study for basil seeds.

NUTRITIONAL VALUE:

Chia Seeds:

The nutrients in 100 grams of chia seeds are –

Calories: 486

Water: 6%

Protein: 16.5 grams

Carbs: 42.1 grams

Sugar: 0 grams

Fiber: 34.4 grams

Fat: 30.7 grams

Saturated: 3.33 grams

Monounsaturated: 2.31 grams

Polyunsaturated: 23.67 grams

Omega-3: 17.83 grams

Basil Seeds

1 Tablespoon (13g) serving of basil seeds is 60 calories

Carbs: 7grams

Fiber: 7grams

Protein: 2 grams

Fat: 2.5 grams

Omega-3 fatty acids: 1,240 mg

HEALTH BENEFITS OF CHIA SEEDS

Aids in Digestion and prevents constipation

It helps in managing weight and shed extra kilos

Promotes heart health and beneficial for skin

Reduces inflammation and promotes heart health

HEALTH BENEFITS OF BASIL SEEDS