There has always been a question regarding which seed is healthy, their nutritional value and much more. Between chia seeds and basil seeds both of them are healthy and beneficial for health. But people often get confuse between them and if you are confused too, then this article will definitely help you to make the right decision for yourself. Nutritionist, Sonia Bakshi has shared her views with India.com about what is the actual difference between chia seeds and basil seeds.
DIFFERENCE BETWEEN CHIA SEEDS AND BASIL SEEDS:
Chia seeds are a mix of grey, brown, white and black colored. They are oval in shape. Basil seeds on the other hand are jet black and round. Chia seeds can be consumed either raw or soaked. Since they have no taste, they can be added to any dish. Chia seeds are usually preferred in puddings, salad smoothies. They need 30 minutes to absorb water. Basil seeds on the other hand cannot be consumed raw. They soak water immediately. Since they have a slight basil taste, they are preferred mostly in drinks. Both of them are healthy and nutritious. Studies have shown that eating chia seeds can be beneficial when trying to lose weight, but there is no such study for basil seeds.
NUTRITIONAL VALUE:
Chia Seeds:
The nutrients in 100 grams of chia seeds are –
Calories: 486
Water: 6%
Protein: 16.5 grams
Carbs: 42.1 grams
Sugar: 0 grams
Fiber: 34.4 grams
Fat: 30.7 grams
Saturated: 3.33 grams
Monounsaturated: 2.31 grams
Polyunsaturated: 23.67 grams
Omega-3: 17.83 grams
Basil Seeds
1 Tablespoon (13g) serving of basil seeds is 60 calories
Carbs: 7grams
Fiber: 7grams
Protein: 2 grams
Fat: 2.5 grams
Omega-3 fatty acids: 1,240 mg
HEALTH BENEFITS OF CHIA SEEDS
- Aids in Digestion and prevents constipation
- It helps in managing weight and shed extra kilos
- Promotes heart health and beneficial for skin
- Reduces inflammation and promotes heart health
HEALTH BENEFITS OF BASIL SEEDS
- Prevents acidity and is effective for stomach problems
- Beneficial for skin and hair
- Improves blood circulation and also manages blood sugar levels
- Also, acts as a detox and helps in cleansing blood