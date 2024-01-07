Home

Beat The Winter Blues: Try These 4 Delicious Mushroom Recipes to Boost Vitamin D

Mushrooms are a great source of Vitamin D in winter months. Check out these mushroom recipes and gain abundance of nutrients in delicious dishes

Winter comes with colder temperatures and shorter days, limiting our exposure to sunlight, a primary source of vitamin D. The deficiency of this vitamin is a global concern as it plays an essential role in maintaining bone health, supporting the immune system, and regulating mood. Nature has gifted us with the delicious and nutritious solution the the problem- Mushrooms. This vegetable is a great source of vitamin D and is a great addition to one’s diet. We have come up with a list of some mushroom recipes that are easy to make in winter. These inventive and healthy mushroom recipes are incredibly nutritious for you and your family and are full of earthy flavours.

Boost Vitamin D With These 4 Mushroom Recipes in Winter:

Creamy Mushroom Soup- This scrumptious recipe is most enjoyed in the winter season and is great for our health. In a large pot, sauté finely chopped onions and garlic in butter until softened. Add sliced mushrooms, cook until tender, and sprinkle with flour. Pour in soup gradually, stirring to avoid lumps, and bring to a gentle boil. Simmer for 15-20 minutes, then add cream or milk for richness. Season to taste, garnish with herbs and serve hot. This quick and flavorful mushroom soup is perfect for a comforting meal on colder days. Mushroom Curry- Before preparing a tasty mushroom curry, heat some oil in a pan and gently sauté some finely chopped onions until they turn golden brown. Add the ginger, green chillies, and minced garlic; cook until aromatic. For added taste depth, add a mixture of ground spices such as cumin, coriander, turmeric, and garam masala. Add the tomato puree and continue cooking until the masala and oil separate. Then, add mushrooms to the aromatic mixture to coat them. Add seasoning, and serve over rice or for a flavorful meal. Mushroom Spinach Omelette- To prepare a savoury Mushroom Spinach Omelette, begin by sautéing sliced mushrooms in a pan until golden brown. Add fresh spinach to the pan and cook until wilted. In a bowl, beat eggs and season with salt and pepper. Pour the beaten eggs over the mushrooms and spinach into the pan. Once the omelette is mostly set, slide the omelette onto a plate, garnish with chopped herbs and serve hot for a wholesome breakfast. Chilli Garlic Mushroom- For a quick healthy snack, saute sliced mushrooms until golden. Add minced garlic and chopped green chillies, and stir in soy sauce, vinegar, and a pinch of sugar. Cook until the mushrooms are coated in a flavorful sauce. Garnish with green onions and serve as a spicy appetizer or a tasty side dish. Enjoy the bold and aromatic flavours with nutritious food.

Incorporate mushrooms into your winter diet and enjoy its delightful flavours and nutritional goodness.

