New Delhi: Today, more than any other times, taking consistent steps towards building immunity has taken center stage. Due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, many of us are severely affected in terms of health, job loss, weight gain/loss due to stress, high blood pressure levels due to stressful lifestyle and so much more leading to several health-related complications. Therefore, it is crucial to take care of ourselves.

Consuming beetroot, which is replete with antioxidants and phytochemical, helps in managing high blood pressure which is definitely the need of the hour. So, let's find out how to do that. Scroll down.

High Blood Pressure Levels? Try Beetroot Juice

According to a study published in the Journal of Nutrition, drinking a glass of beetroot juice every day helps in significantly reducing blood pressure in people with hypertension. Yes, you read that right! Basically, the team of researchers conducted a placebo-controlled trial with many participants.

Another similar study published in Journal of Hypertension found that a glass of beetroot juice can lower blood pressure levels even in those patients where high blood pressure was not controlled by drug treatment. In another study, published in the Journal of Applied Physiology, beet juice benefited people aged 54 to 80 years who had peripheral vascular disease – a stiffening of the arteries that carry blood to the legs, arms, stomach, or kidneys.

What Makes Beetroot Healthy For People With Hypertension?

The compound that makes beetroot a healthy option for high blood pressure is nitric oxide. Notably, nitric oxide is a molecule that our body produces to help its cells communicate with each other by transmitting signals throughout the body.

According to the book ‘Healing Foods’ by DK Publishing, beetroot’s antioxidants lower cholesterol and blood pressure, while the B vitamins improve nerve function, helping maintain a strong regular heartbeat. Moreover, a combination of iron and antioxidants helps purify the blood while improving its oxygen uptake, making beets a useful remedy for anaemia. Undoubtedly, a smooth blood flow is the key to keeping your blood pressure levels in check. So, go for beets!

Beetroot Tikki Recipe

Recently, Yasmin Karachiwala, celebrity fitness coach, shared a video on Instagram demonstrating how to make a healthy and appetising beetroot tikki to satiate your cravings!

Ingredients to make Beetroot Tikki

1/2 cup boiled, peeled and grated beetroot.

1/4 cup grated carrot.

2 tbsp paneer grated.

1 tbsp finely chopped coriander (dhania).

1/2 tsp chaat masala.

1/2 tsp chilli powder.

1/4 tsp dried mango powder (amchur).

1/4 tsp garam masala.

1 tbsp rava.

Salt to taste.

1 tsp oil.

DIY Beetroot Tikki

Combine all the ingredients in a bowl and mix well.

Divide the mixture into equal portions and roll each portion into a flat round tikki.

Roll the tikkis in the rava.

Heat the oil in a pan.

Fry the tikkis till they turn golden brown from all the sides.

Serve hot and enjoy!

In fact, you can also make healthy salads combining beetroots, carrots and lemon as the veggies contain several essential nutrients like iron and vitamin C, which boosts immunity and improves stamina.