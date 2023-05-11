Home

Bell Pepper Benefits: 5 Reasons of Adding This Healthy Superfood in Your Diet

These red and yellow peppers have some great health benefits that not many people are aware about.

Vegetables might sound boring to some but a few of these have certain colourful benefits like their appearance. Bell peppers are little colourful veggies that just add to every dish. From saute vegetables to adding in rich gravies, these red and yellow coloured peppers are a popular choice. But did you know about the many health benefits they come bearing? Not many people may be aware of the advantages it may have on health.

Bell peppers are also kind of versatile in nature. They can be eaten both raw and as cooked. When bell peppers are dried or powdered, it is referred as paprika. Nutrionist Lovneet Batra shared reasons why these vegatblesshould make way i your diet.

BELL PEPPER HEALTH BENEFITS

Good for the Eye: Lutein and zeaxanthin — carotenoids found in relatively high amounts in bell peppers — may improve eye health

Rich in Antioxidants: Bell peppers are an excellent source of antioxidants, including flavonoids, which help to protect against oxidative damage in the body. Capsanthin, responsible for the rich red colour in bell peppers, is a powerful antioxidant that shields the skin against UVA and UVB damage.

May Boost Immunity: Bell peppers are loaded with impressive amounts of essential vitamins that include vitamin A, and C which plays a crucial role in boosting the immune system and lowering the risk of disease.

May Lower Risk of Cancer: Bell peppers are real superfood with a myriad of cancer-fighting antioxidants including apigenin, lupeol, luteolin, quercetin, and capsiate, carotenoids such as beta-carotene, beta-cryptoxanthin, and lycopene.

Good For the Heart: Bell peppers are abundant in antioxidants lycopene, vitamin C, and A, which play a vital role in promoting heart health by preventing free radical damage. Bell peppers are rich in vitamin B6 and folate that help in lowering the levels of homocysteine, as high levels of homocysteine increase the risk of heart disease.

Bell peppers are a nutritious and easy addition to any meal. You can slice them and eat them raw, roast, grill, or fry them.

However, some people might need to be extra careful due to certain allergies. In case, you have doubts about bell peppers suiting your health, consult a doctor for help.

This article is just generic information about bell peppers and is no way a substitute for doctor’s advice.

