Your diet reflects your personality. Sattvic diet has numerous health benefits. It helps in purifying the mind, frees the body from unhealthy toxins. The sattvic diet also helps in achieving good physical and mental balance.

Talking about the health benefits, Amit Juneja, CEO and MD Annakoot by ISKCON Bangalore talks to Pinkvilla. Amit mentions the benefits and perks that sattvic food offers.

Boosts Immunity System

The sattvic diet helps in increasing the nutritious content of raw vegetables and salads by 40%. It helps in sourcing essential nutrients, dietary fibre, antioxidants, proteins, minerals and monosaturated fats. Along with this, it also encourages body immunity and a healthier immune system.

Helps in Losing Weight

Sattvic food has numerous health benefits along with weight loss. It is stacked with ingredients like vitamins, minerals and proteins. Along with it, this diet also helps in reducing calories, keeps you satiated and will leave you content.

Balances Body and Mind

A healthy diet will boost your mind with energy, peacefulness and happiness. The sattvic diet is packed with this goodness and supports the balancing of body and mind.

Helps in Improving the Digestive System

Sattvic diet comprises fresh food. Vegetables and fruits have a good amount of nutrients, minerals and fibres. Along with this, it also ensures healthy absorption of nutrients and easy digestion with the presence of fibre in food.

Shields From Chronic Diseases

Fibre, nutrients and antioxidants help in preventing chronic diseases. It also makes sure to keep you away from junk food like fried and processed food. Not only this but a sattvic diet helps in keeping the stomach happy and protects the body from multiple infections.

Helps to Detox Body

If you feel your stomach is bloated, headache, skin rashes, fatigue or nausea, these are the signs of toxicity in the body. By switching to a sattvic diet, the latter will help in detoxing.

Provides Energy

Your body will feel light, energetic and happy, right after a few days of sattvic diet consumption. With positive vibes, you will work effectively and with dedication.