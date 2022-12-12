Benefits of Cabbage: 4 Solid Reasons Why You Must Have Patta Gobhi in Winter

Cabbage or patta gobhi is a powerhouse of nutrients. Here are 4 solid reasons why this leafy vegetable deserves a special place at your table.

Benefits of Cabbage: 4 Solid Reasons Why You Must Have Patta Gobhi in Winter (source: freepik)

Winters is the season of green leafy vegetables and one thing that people usually have the most is gobhi in any form. Cabbage or patta gobhi is a powerhouse of nutrients, from boosting your immune system to improving your digestion, cabbage and its health benefits deserve a place at your table. It is especially beneficial in winters and studies suggest that it reduces the risk of chronic diseases like diabetes, obesity and many others. Nutritionist, Lovneet Batra reveals ‘Cabbage popularly called patta gobi in India is one of the most important vegetables grown worldwide. It belongs to the family Cruciferae, which includes broccoli, cauliflower, and kale.’

Despite its impressive nutrient content, cabbage is often overlooked but the benefits you can derive from this cruciferous vegetable will surely compel you to include it in your diet.

Benefits of Cabbage (Pata Gobhi):

Cancer Prevention – The sulfur-containing compound, sulforaphane, which gives these vegetables their bitter taste, is also what specifically gives them their cancer-fighting power. Sulforaphane has been shown to inhibit the progression of cancer cells. Anthocyanins, the powerful antioxidants that give red cabbage its vibrant color, have been shown to slow the formation and even kill already-formed cancer cells Help keep inflammation in Check: Cruciferous vegetables like cabbage contain many different antioxidants that have been shown to reduce chronic inflammation. Sulforaphane, kaempferol and other antioxidants found in this remarkable group of plants are likely responsible for their anti-inflammatory effect. Supports Brain Health: Cabbage may be rich in vitamin K, iodine, and antioxidants like anthocyanins. These elements can be beneficial as building blocks for the brain. According to studies cruciferous vegetables like cabbage may help in reducing levels of bad tau proteins that are found in the brains of Alzheimer’s patients. May lower Blood Pressure: Potassium helps keep blood pressure within a healthy range. Increasing your intake of potassium-rich foods like cabbage may help lower high blood pressure levels.