New Delhi: As the coronavirus cases are wreaking havoc across the globe, it is extremely pertinent for all of us to get vaccinated against the deadly virus. However, you may have several queries regarding the COVID-19 vaccination including what all to do before and after taking the jab, will there be any after-effects or not or how can we get rid of the vaccine's after-effects and so on.

In my personal experience, after getting the first jab many of you will experience mild to moderate after-effects including fever, chills, bodyache, headache and pain at the spot where you take the jab. However, they only last for 1-2 days. Doctors advise to take paracetamol to ease the pain.

Does Coconut Water Help in Easing After-Effects of COVID-19 Vaccination? Read What Doctors Say

Dr Sushma Motilal Nehru Divisional Hospital, Prayagraj has advised people to drink coconut water if people experience fever after taking their jab against the virus. Coconut water has multiple health benefits and doctors advise that it helps in controlling blood pressure and keeps the person well hydrated. Also Read - When Will DRDO's 2-DG Drug be Available For COVID Patients in India?

Meanwhile according to Dr Mansoor Ahmad, coconut water has more nutrients than milk and doesn’t contain fat content or cholesterol. He explained in an interview with Jagran that coconut water has anti-oxidant properties, calcium, magnesium, potassium, Vitamin C, and phosphorus – which makes it a good substitute for saline glucose.

Beli hospital’s Dr Akhauri further added that coconut water helps in detoxifying our body by flushing out toxins accumulated in the intestine. So, don’t forget to consume coconut water post taking your dose of COVID-19 vaccination.

Hydration is the key

Staying well-hydrated is extremely essential. According to health experts, people should keep themselves well hydrated before and after getting the dose of COVID vaccination. Women should consume at least 2.7 litres or 11 cups and men 3.7 litres or more than 15 cups every day. Also, please note that drinking coconut water, according to the health experts, every day before and after vaccination will prevent you from diarrhoea and breakdown of body muscles.

Also, please avoid drinking alcohol or smoking tobacco for few days post getting the jab!