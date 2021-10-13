PCOS or Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome is a complex endocrine issue that causes a set of symptoms, like, irregular periods, acne, weight gain and excessive hair growth on the face, chest etc. Imperatively, untreated PCOS can pose a variety of challenges for women’s health. But did you know you can reverse PCOS naturally? Yes, by making small yet effective changes in your lifestyle. Did you know including pumpkin seeds in your daily diet can not only help you stay healthy and fit, but it can also restore hormonal balance and tame PCOS?Also Read - Covaxin For Kids in India: How Many Doses to Take, What Does 'Restricted Usage' Mean, Booster Dose - All You Need to Know

Avinash Rajapet – Program Director and Head Trainer, Fitbee shares the health benefits of adding pumpkin seeds for women with PCOS. Also Read - Covaxin Gets Emergency Use Approval For Kids Aged 2-18 Years: How It Will be Given, EXPLAINED

What are Pumpkin seeds?

Pumpkin seeds are flat, edible, egg-shaped seeds are also known as “Pepita” – a Mexican Spanish term. They have a white layer on the outside but the seeds are light green on the inside. They are considered wholesome and highly nutritive! Also Read - Real vs Fake Mithai: Easy Ways to Find if Sweets You Are Buying Are Pure or Not | Watch Video

They date back to the ancient Greeks and Native Americans, so they’ve been around a long time! Once removed from the flesh of a pumpkin, you can rinse and roast them for further consumption.

Pumpkin seeds and PCOS

Pumpkin seeds are the PCOS diet’s nutritional powerhouse in a tiny package! These seeds are highly nourishing and have been given the tag of a superfood for women, and especially beneficial for those with conditions like PCOS.

PCOS brings its own set of diet restrictions for women trying to beat the condition but including these pumpkin seeds in their diet during those times of hormonal imbalances can help improve health.

The benefits of pumpkin seeds for women with PCOS are:

Help reduce hair loss

Contains essential fatty acids

Help reduce cholesterol

Good source of magnesium

Decreases the risk of osteoporosis in women after their menopause

Since they are a rich source of magnesium, they are excellent for bone formation. Apart from this, they are a natural source of tryptophan, an amino acid that helps to improve sleep patterns. Women with PCOS can have a spoonful of pumpkin seeds before going to bed for better sleep!

How to include Pumpkin seeds in your diet?

There are many ways in which you can include pumpkin seeds in your diet. You can eat them raw or roasted!

Quantities to eat – Only a spoonful, no more!

Few ways to include pumpkin seeds in your diet are:

Just sprinkle them on your salads & soups or blend them into your smoothie. You can also mix them in your oatmeal or puddings. You can either garnish them on top of your shakes or just grind them in your sauces & chutneys. This way you can benefit the most from this superfood!