As per Ayurveda, sesame oil is healthier and is really important for the body. Sesame seeds have been used in Ayurvedic medicines for hundreds of years and are still used extensively among people. Sesame seeds have been used in different Ayurvedic medicines to cure ailments. Sesame seeds can be consumed in powder, paste or oil and still does not deter in showcasing health benefits.Also Read - Massage your way to healthy body after baby

Sesame oil is made of sesame seeds. It has a naturally nutty flavour as compared to other oils. Sesame oil is refined already and hence, makes it edible. It contains omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids. The antioxidants – seeds sesamol and sesaminol are loaded with powerful effects and are good for health. Also Read - Try oil pulling to keep tooth decay at bay and for complete oral health

Here are the benefits of sesame oil:

Helps in Skin Health

Sesame oil tends to go into deep tissues. Massaging with sesame oil is an Ayurvedic practice. It can easily reach the bottom layer of the skin and help in nourishing it. Along with this, sesame oil also has Vitamin E and it can protect your skin cells from UV rays, pollution and toxins.

Keeps You Warm

Sesame oil can help in keeping your body warm. It is really effective in the winter season as it will keep your body warm and protected. Sesame oil can keep you warm, calm and balance your Vata. It is better to avoid during the summer season as it has warming components.

Helps in Digestion

Sesame oil helps in digestion. The presence of fiber helps in better digestion of food, bowel movement and lessen the chances of constipation. Sesame oil has anti-inflammatory properties and helps in treating joint inflammation, toothaches and scrapes.

Helps in Arthritis and Improves Sleep Quality

By massaging sesame oil in joins, pain and inflammation in those areas are reduced. Several studies have shown the benefits of using sesame oil in the body.

Studies have shown that droplets of sesame oil on the forehead before sleeping can help in improving sleep quality. Insomnia can also be treated with sesame oil.

All in all, sesame oil has some really healthy benefits. However, excess of anything can be dangerous. Hence, consumption in the right quality will do wonders for your health as well as your skin.