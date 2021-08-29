The rampant work from home culture has surely created a stir in physical as well as mental health. Work from home was initiated to help curb the spread of the covid-19 virus. With the absence of proper work chairs, our posture has been disrupted. But fret not, actress Bhagyashree has an excellent knack for bettering our working posture at home.Also Read - Mother's Day Special | Bhagyashree Dassani on Being 'Hero Ki Maa' And How She Grew up With Her Kids

Instagram being the next stop for fashion and fitness, Bhagyashree posed her workout video. In the video, she was practising swiss ball by the poolside. This workout helps in bettering the core, stability and posture of the body.

#fridayfitness The swissball kneetucks. This is one of my fav exercises that targets balance and core strength. The idea is to maintain the stability of movement, while your back remains in neutral position and you engage your core muscles. This calls upon shoulder n arm strength as well. #workoutmotivation #workouts #coreworkout #coreexercise #core #swissballworkout #swissball #shoulders #arms #strengthen #balance #stability #kneetucks #makeithappen #weekendgoals #burnnearn

Check out her Instagram Post:

Radhe Shyam actress wore a racerback black tank top, workout tights and practising Swiss ball knee tucks. She was balancing her feet on the swiss ball to do the routine by lifting her body up and firmly resting her palms on the ground. While keeping her back neutral and core strong, she was bringing her legs forward and tucking them near her torso.

What are the benefits of Swiss ball?

Swiss ball knee tucks are very effective and healthy. They are a very great source for strengthening muscles and the core. Not only this, it also helps in improving balance, stability and posture.

This exercise focuses mainly on the abdominal, lower back, legs and arms. It instils muscles that are responsible for improving balance. If you practise this every day, this boosts the overall strength of the body.