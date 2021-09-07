Bharti Singh, a famous comedian, never leaves a stone unturned to surprise us. The queen of the comedy world, this time, has taken everyone by surprise with her massive weight-loss transformation. We are in awe of her determination and will.Also Read - 5 Easy Pilates Moves For Quick Weight Loss

Bharti is quite active on social media and uploads a lot of videos and pictures of herself. In the last one year, Bharti has reduced its weight by about 15kg. everyone is surprised with her massive weight-loss transformation! As per the news, she has reduced close to 15 kg. Earlier, the queen of the comedy world weighed 91kg. At present, she weighs 76 kg. Also Read - Real-Life Weight Loss Journey: I Lost 15 Kilos With Surya Namaskar, Home-Cooked Food And Early Dinner

Her fans and people are surprised by this massive transformation. People are astonished to see Bharati, from fat to fit and now, getting fitter every day. The diva exudes a slim and trim vibe on her social media. Also Read - Weight Loss Tips: Try These 5 Potassium-Rich Foods to Shed Those Extra Kilos

Check out Her Instagram Posts

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bharti Singh (@bharti.laughterqueen)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bharti Singh (@bharti.laughterqueen)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bharti Singh (@bharti.laughterqueen)



In one of the media interviews as stated by Zee News, Bharti revealed that she is stunned by her own transformation. Her lifestyle is now getting better as she can decrease her weight can maintain a balance.

While talking about health, this weight loss has helped her in several ways. Previously, she used to have trouble breathing but now, she can breathe easily and is feeling good about herself. Even her diabetes and asthma are now under control with her deduction in weight.

When asked about her weight-loss journey, she said that she practised intermittent fasting. Bharti never used to eat anything from 7 in the evening till midnight. Not only intermittent fasting, she also practised self-love. Bharti said that if you don’t love yourself, no one else will love you.

With her active social media presence, the fans were amazed by this transformation. They have supported her with heart-shaped emoticons, heart popped-eye emoticons and fire emoticons too.