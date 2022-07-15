Health Benefits of Maize: Maize, also known as corn and Bhutta in hindi, is a major food crop in most parts of the world and contains nutrients that provide the body with significant health benefits. This includes nutrients that helps prevent anaemia, cancer, as well as nutrients that promote eye vision and aids in weight management. In terms of global popularity, maize is the most popular of all cereal grains, and it comes in a variety of species that are specific to different regions. Aside from its delicious taste and widespread consumption, corn has a plethora of health benefits.Also Read - Food For Heart: 5 Healthy Items to Add in Your Diet if You Are Suffering From Any Heart Diseases
5 Healthy Benefits of Maize:
Also Read - Is Air Frying Healthy? Know Top 5 Health Benefits of Air Fryers Also Read - Suffering From Kidney Diseases? 5 Super-Foods That You Must Include In Your Diet
- Beneficial for Heart And Bones: Maize contains magnesium, which helps in strengthening bones and maintains a normal heartbeat and blood pressure. It also lowers the risk of heart diseases and variety of other chronic health conditions as well.
- Boost Immunity: Maize is considered to boost the immune system. Because of the presence of Ferulic acid and other antioxidants, it helps to boost the immune system, and its properties also help to protect the body from oxidative damage.
- Prevents Constipation: Maize is a healthy snack made by heating small grains. The body can easily digest it. Furthermore, it is starch-free and fat-free, and is converted into intermediate carbohydrates and dextrine, which are easily absorbed in the body. It stimulates peristalsis and aids in the prevention of constipation.
- Weight Management: Maize contains high fiber content that makes you feel fuller after eating it, making you less hungry and craving less food, which can lead to weight loss,
It is one of the foods that can be used to gain weight, especially when topped with high-calorie toppings like butter.
- Aids in Prevention of Anaemia: The minerals and vitamins present, such as iron, aid in the treatment of anaemia and other blood diseases. Furthermore, maize, as one of the food crops with a reasonable amount of iron, will aid in the formation of new blood cells.