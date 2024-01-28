Home

Bigg Boss 17: How Reality TV Shows Take a Toll on Mental Health? Expert Speaks

Bigg Boss 17 grand finale is here! With over a 100 hundred days into the house and game show, 5 contestants have overcome all odds and reached the finale. But the ride was not mere completing tasks but came with a price of mental health.

Bigg Boss is one of the top-rated shows on Indian television. The show definitely an entertainment package for the audience. For the unversed, the show is all about how personalities from different walks of life come under one roof to play a game riddled with challenges both physical and emotional without having any connection with the outside world. No phones, no television, and no connection with digital culture from the outside world. Well, it is more difficult than it sounds like.

While it is also lot of fun, it comes with a price. The fight sequences, games, and challenges may add the flavour of spice but it also tends to take a severe toll on the mental health of the contestants. We got in touch with experts to understand if such reality shows affect mental health and how. Dr. Pavana S, Consultant Psychiatrist and Relationship Expert, Vidyaranyapura, Bangalore, explained how mental health is affected in such reality shows. Dr. Pavana says, “Contestants in reality shows like Bigg Boss often face significant mental health challenges due to prolonged isolation, constant scrutiny, and intense competition. The pressure to perform, coupled with the lack of privacy and support networks, can lead to heightened stress, anxiety, and depression among participants.

How to maintain a good mental health?

Practicing self-care in environments like reality shows requires intentional strategies. Contestants can prioritize mental health by setting boundaries, seeking emotional support from peers, engaging in relaxation techniques like mindfulness and meditation, and maintaining regular sleep and exercise routines. Additionally, fostering a positive mindset, staying true to personal values, and focusing on self-awareness and growth can contribute to resilience and well-being amidst the challenges of competitive environments, added Dr. Pavana S.

Things are often more easily said than done. These reality shows offer a tinge of entertainment for the audience and sure is a major learning experience for contestants but somewhere it does affect their mental health too. Every contestant, in almost every season, has had an emotional breakdown and that is normal.

Mental health is one aspect that requires more candid conversations. And while life cam ne whole lot of entertaining with these shows and activities, mental health is one aspect that must be addressed at all time.

Several relationships have been forged and many have had a sour end too. Bigg Boss is a vibrant show that is also an experience for all the contestants. This season was a rollercoaster for all the relationships in the house. And taking one task at a time, Abhishek Kumar, Ankita Lokhande, Arun Mashettey, Mannara Chopra and Munawar Faruqui have reached the final of the reality game show.

The grand finale of Bigg Boss 17 will witness a grand party with rocking performances from all the show’s former contestants, comedians and more!

May the best contestant win!

