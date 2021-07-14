Workout Mistakes: Regular exercise is good for you and your overall health. The last few months have taught us that we do not need those fancy and expensive gyms to stay healthy and fit. A small space in our living room, garden, or terrace, a virtual instructor via many health apps now available on our mobile devices, is doing the trick. Working out from the comfort of your home is amazing but it is important that you should know what kind of exercise works best for you and what are the common workout mistakes you are making while sweating it out.Also Read - Suffering From Headaches? Making These Lifestyle Changes May Help

India.com spoke to Avinash Rajapet, co-founder and program director of Fitbee. Rajapet sheds light on common workout mistakes that might be sabotaging your fitness goals, when should you avoid exercising, dangerous side-effects of not exercising and what are the best exercises for weight loss, and more. Read on!

Most common workout mistakes that might be sabotaging fitness goals

It’s important to focus on posture, form, and other aspects when working out – as incorrect posture or form can have a negative impact on you. Also, doing too much in a day may not be completely beneficial and may lead to burnout. Also Read - Aly Goni Gains Weight Due to COVID, Says Will Reduce Some After Rahul Vaidya-Disha Parmar's Wedding

Have a focused plan that is in line with your fitness goal and don’t rush into things. People expect change and transformation overnight (like in 21 days), without realizing that it has taken many years to get to where they are today. So, consistent effort and focus are needed.

Avoid working out when…

No exercise is bad, you must know your own body type and what your fitness goal is, and work towards that. For example, if you have a knee injury, it is important to avoid or modify exercises that put excess pressure on that part of your body. But exercise is good, and WHO recommends at least a 30minute workout every day to lead a healthy lifestyle.

Dangerous side-effects of not exercising

There has been a rise in PCOS and PCOD and it is associated with weight gain, insulin resistance and long-term obesity. Exercise, combined with a healthy diet helps reduce all these side effects. When one does not exercise, a lot of fat is accumulated around the belly area which may lead to Type 2 diabetes and other cardiovascular issues.

Best exercises for weight loss

There is no standard approach, we also don’t believe that weight loss is the best approach to fitness. Every body type is different, hormones, family history, nutrition, etc also play a huge role in the overall conversation of fitness and health. Understanding all these aspects is important. Just because one person tried some exercise and diet, doesn’t mean the same may work for you – it might actually have the opposite effect. This is why you are seeing a rise in specialized programs that have aspects of nutrition, health, and fitness integrated. And, these programs are built based on gynecologists, nutritionists, and fitness experts’ inputs.

Quick bite-sized workout drills one can try when running short on time

Time constraint is one of the most common points that we hear from customers, hence you are seeing a rise in 15–20-minute HIIT workouts. This is a good starting point for beginners, but as you keep progressing, one must aim to work out for at least 30 minutes each day. It is important to balance your workout to focus on different parts of your body, cardio, agility, strength each day of the week. (For example, just doing core every day is not going to help).

It’s important to mix it up and have fun while you’re doing it. We also do share quick workouts on our Instagram page, it’s not to say that that’s all you should do. But, it’s to say, start here and work up.