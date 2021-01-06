While we have been struggling to get back to normalcy amid the pandemic, Bird flu, also known as Avian flu scare has resurfaced in different states in India. The outbreak has prompted the authorities to cull ducks, hens, and other domestic birds. The rising death toll of birds has alarmed people nationwide. Also Read - This New Drug-Delivery System May Treat Brain Disorders

While the government is doing its bit to stop the spread of the disease, it is important that you take certain measures to help you prevent dealing with the current bird flu scare.

Listing out a list of dos and don'ts:

1. Half-boiled eggs

2. Undercooked Chicken

3. Direct Contact With Birds

4. Keeping raw meat in open

5. Direct contacts with raw meat

Apart from this, you must also avoid touching dead birds with bare hands. You must wash your hands more frequently, it’s important that you take care of personal hygiene, maintain the cleanliness of your surroundings. For extra precaution, try to use a mask and gloves at the time of dealing with raw chicken or chicken products. Eat only completely cooked meat and meat products i.e at 100 degrees Celsius. Prevent exposure from sick looking (sluggish) chicken.

Symptoms of Bird Flu:

-Cough

-Fever

-Sore throat

-Muscle aches

-Headache

-Shortness of breath

People often complain of nausea, vomiting, or diarrhea. In rare cases, people also suffer from a mild eye infection (conjunctivitis).

Bird Flu takes place due to the H5N1 virus and is caused by a type of influenza virus. When bird flu strikes humans, it can be deadly. Humans can contract bird flu when they come in close contact with sick birds.