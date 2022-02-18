With one health crisis at hand, the country is now facing a lingering threat of another in the name of bird flu, after around 100 birds at a poultry farm in Shahpur district, Thane birds have reportedly died.Also Read - Bird Flu Scare In Maharashtra: 25,000 Chickens To Be Culled At Thane Poultry Farm

"Around 100 birds died at the poultry farm in Vehloli village in Shahapur tehsil recently. Their samples were sent to a Pune-based laboratory for testing and the results confirmed that they died due to H5N1 avian influenza," Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Thane Zilla Parishad, Dr Bhausaheb Dangde, said.

After this, around 25,000 birds being reared at the poultry farms in the one-km area of the affected farm will be culled in the next couple of days, he said.

What is bird flu? How does it spread among humans?

Bird flu is primarily a viral infection that spreads among birds. However, it can potentially affect humans and other animals too. More than a dozen types of bird flu have been identified, but there are mainly four strains that caused concerns in recent years – H5N1, H7N9, H5N6, and H5N8.

This viral infection spreads due to close contact with infected birds (dead or alive), faeces and other droppings of infected birds, preparing food with raw bird meat or poultry of an infected bird. Contrary to the common belief, Bird flu does not spread through consuming properly cooked poultry or eggs, even in areas with an outbreak of the infection. The reason is that this virus when subjected to heat perishes naturally.

As per the World Health Organization (WHO), H5N1 (the most common form of bird flu) was first discovered in humans in 1997, claiming nearly 60 per cent of those infected. The virus is fatal to birds and can easily affect humans and other animals that come in contact with a carrier, though it isn’t known to spread via human-to-human contact.

What are the signs and symptoms of bird flu?

The signs and symptoms of bird flu are similar to that of flu and may include the following:

Cough

Respiratory difficulties such as shortness of breath

Fever (over 100.4°F or 38°C)

Headache

Muscle aches

Runny nose

Sore throat

Bleeding from the nose and gums

How can you prevent bird flu?

General prevention people can take on an individual level are as follow:

Hand washing, especially after going to the toilet and before handling food. Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer (at least 60 per cent) while travelling is also recommended.

Covering the mouth while coughing or sneezing

Disposing of tissues after use

Avoiding public places if you are ill

Ensuring a good level of general health and attending any vaccination appointments that have been suggested such as a seasonal flu jab.

Washing the hands after any contact made with wild birds when feeding them, for example.

Practice good hygiene – such as washing your hands regularly with warm water and soap, especially before and after handling foods.

Avoid open-air markets or contact with live birds and poultry.

Do not eat undercooked or raw poultry or duck

Avoid eating raw eggs

(inputs by PTI and Suranjit Chatterjee, Senior Consultant Internal Medicine at Indraprastha Apollo Hospital)