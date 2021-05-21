New Delhi: Black fungus has now been declared as epidemic in several Indian states and one UT. As the country is already reeling under the ever-increasing coronavirus cases, now the cases of black fungus is only adding to the burden of the country’s medical professionals. Also Read - Ivermectin for COVID19: Doctor Clears Air Around Its Use, Points to Consider And More | Exclusive

On Thursday, in an important announcement, the government had asked all states to declare mucormycosis or "black fungus" an epidemic. A letter from the Health Ministry has asked states to list the rare but potentially fatal infection under the "Epidemic Diseases Act".

"All government and private health facilities, medical colleges to follow guidelines for screening, diagnosis, management of mucormycosis, issued by MoHFW and ICMR," the Union Health Ministry said as per the reports.

Under the act, all states will have to report all confirmed or suspected cases of this condition, seen in recovering COVID patients, to the health ministry. The infection has been recorded in several parts of the country including Gujarat, Karnataka, Uttarakhand, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Haryana, Bihar and other states.

What causes black fungus?

According to the US Center for Disease Control and Prevention, mucormycosis is a serious but rare fungal infection caused by a group of molds called micromycetes.

Health experts say that black fungus cases are being seen among COVID patients who were administered steroids to treat symptoms, and also among those who are suffering from diabetes and cancer.

Who are all at high risk for black fungus?

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Wednesday released guidelines for early detection and prevention of mucormycosis in the hospital’s COVID Ward.

According to AIIMS guidelines, the following category of people are under higher risk for developing black fungus:

Patients with uncontrolled diabetes, diabetic ketoacidosis, and diabetics on steroids or tocilizumab

Those on immunosuppressants or anticancer treatment, and patients with chronic debilitating illness

Patients on high dose steroids and or long duration of steroids or tocilizumab

Severe COVID-19 cases

Patients on oxygen support – and needed nasal prongs, by mask, or on ventilator

What are the symptoms of black fungus?

The medical experts ask patients to look out for:

Abnormal black discharge or crust, or bleeding from the nose

Nasal blockage

Headache

Eye pain

Swelling around the eyes, double vision, redness of eye, loss of vision, difficulty in closing eye, inability to open the eye, prominence of eye

Facial numbness or tingling sensation, difficulty in chewing or opening the mouth

What must patients do if they experience any of the above symptoms?

If you experience any of the above symptoms, you:

Must immediately consult an ENT doctor or ophthalmologist for their treatment.

Should NOT self-medicate with steroids, antibiotics or antifungal drugs.

Should strictly control and monitor diabetes.

Should take regular treatment and follow-up with your doctor.

Which states have reported black fungus cases so far?

In the national capital, the administration on Thursday said that dedicated treatment centres for black fungus will be set up in three hospitals across Delhi after AIIMS reported that its seeing over 20 cases of the fungal disease on a daily basis.

States including Rajasthan and Telangana have already listed the fungal infection as an epidemic. In Maharashtra, 1,500 cases and 90 deaths have been reported due to black fungus. Tamil Nadu, which has only recorded nine cases, has also notified the disease under its Public Health Act.