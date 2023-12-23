Black Garlic: Weight Loss to Cholesterol Control, 5 Impressive Benefits of Having This Sweet, Syrup Veggie

Home

While black garlic seems to be a recent phenomenon, it’s been around and in use for centuries. Here are few reasons how this veggie can a be valuable addition to your diet plan.

Black garlic is a type of garlic that has undergone a fermentation process, resulting in a dark, sweet and syrup product. The food is fermented for weeks under controlled temperature and humidity. This changes its texture, colour and consistency. It is softer and chewier than regular garlic and has been gaining popularity nowadays. It’s essential to remember that there is little scientific proof to support claims of the amazing health benefits of black garlic. More research is needed, and individual responses to black garlic can vary. Here are some potential health benefits associated with black garlic:

HERE’S HOW BLACK GARLIC CAN BE A HEALTHY ADDITION TO YOUR DAILY DIET

Antioxidant Properties: Black garlic contains various antioxidants, including sallyl cysteine, which may help combat oxidative stress in the body. Antioxidants are essential in neutralising free radicals and reducing the risk of chronic diseases.

Weight Loss: Some compounds found in black garlic, such as allicin, may have a positive impact on metabolism. A faster metabolism can help the body burn calories more efficiently, which can lead to weight management.

Heart Health: Some studies suggest that black garlic may positively impact cardiovascular health. It may help lower cholesterol levels and blood pressure, potentially reducing the risk of heart disease.

Boost Immunity: The compounds found in black garlic, including allicin, may contribute to immune system support. A healthy immune system is essential for protecting the body against infections and diseases.

Contains Anticancer Properties: According to several studies, the extracts of black garlic might be anticancer. Its antioxidant and anti-inflammatory effects may contribute to inhibiting the growth of cancer cells, though more research is needed in this area.

Black garlic has soft, chewy feel and spreads or mashes easily. You can spread it on toast or crackers, or include it into dips and spreads.

