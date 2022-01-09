Benefits of Black Pepper: We are at that time in the year where falling sick is easy. The winter season makes your body weak and immunity goes down as well. With the increase in omicron infection, a new variant of Covid-19, it is important that you take care of yourself and the diet you consume. To build strong immunity, you need to consume a healthy diet and have regular exercise. During this time, people resort to Ayurveda. Black pepper is one of the most beneficial and nutritional Ayurveda ingredients.Also Read - IPL 2022 to be Held Overseas Amid Covid-19 Omicron Scare? Report Suggests BCCI Contemplating That Option

Here’s Why You Should Include Black Pepper in Kada

People usually go back to Ayurvedic ingredients to source immunity. For the longest time, kada and other Ayurveda concoctions have found their way into the Indian kitchen. Kadas include cloves, black pepper, cinnamon, cumin, and cardamom.

What Are The Health Benefits of Black Pepper?

You can consume black pepper in powdered form as well as in the whole form. It has a sharp mild spicy flavor that instantly pleases your taste buds. It also helps in preventing diseases like arthritis, skin diseases, keeps a tab on blood glucose levels and cholesterol. Along with this, black pepper is known for boosting the absorption of nutrients and promoting gut health.

Here’s How You Can Add Black Pepper to Your Kada

You can include black pepper in your tea, coffee, and other warm dishes. You can either add powdered black pepper to improve the taste or whole black pepper. Even in curries and vegetable preparations, you can add black pepper as it will add flavor to the dish. For salad and soup dressings, you can add black pepper.