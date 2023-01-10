Bloating: 4 Ayurvedic Remedies to Treat Stomach Swelling And Pain

The primary symptom of a bloated stomach is a sense of stiffness, pressure, or fullness in the abdomen. It might or might not be accompanied by an apparent abdominal swelling.

Bloating is a condition when your stomach feels tight and full, frequently as a result of gas. Bloating makes the tummy appear larger than usual and can make it hurt or feel painful. Bloating can also be brought on by the body’s fluid retention. Ayurveda expert Dr Dixa Bhavsar Savaliya shares that bloating may occasionally be caused by eating quickly or not chewing food thoroughly. It also occurs when one eats post-9 PM or consumes raw foods that are hard to digest. The expert further says that eating when you’re anxious or eating more than your body requires also leads to bloating. Although post-meal bloating usually goes away on its own, there are several circumstances where it can be quickened.

4 AYURVEDIC REMEDIES TO TREAT BLOATING

Chew roasted fennel seeds post meals Drink mint water throughout the day and cardamom water one-hour post meals. Prepare cumin, coriander and fennel tea thrice a day before or after meals. Swallow half a tsp of carom seeds (ajwain), rock salt and a pinch of hing with warm water post meals.

Tip: Avoid drinking excessive water during or post meals.

According to the ayurvedic expert, eating should not be done quickly or under pressure. Freshly prepared food that is still warm is easier to digest and pay close attention to each sense while you eat carefully.

The best course of action is to speak with an ayurvedic physician if your bloating is chronic and is brought on by conditions affecting your stomach, such as IBS, indigestion, constipation, gastric difficulty, hormonal imbalance, obesity, insulin resistance, diabetes, etc. Change your eating, sleeping, exercising, stress management, and other habits as needed.