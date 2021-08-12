Health: Bloating: Does feeling uncomfortably full irks you? Have you ever felt you are full even though you have not consumed for a few hours? Have you ever wondered why your stomach is bigger than usual? This means that your stomach is bloated. This occurs when the gastrointestinal tract or GI is filled with air. The other reasons for bloating can be acidity, constipation or menstruation too. This at times leads to medical conditions too like liver disease, infection or irritable bowel syndrome. Bloating has no apparent reason to happen, at times. You can experience frequent gastric and burping.Also Read - Carrot Juice Beneficial For Weight Loss? Read Here to Find Out!

Having control over your diet is very important. Bloating can happen when you consume the wrong food at the wrong time or when you have a longer duration of a break between your meals. You need to make sure you have enough space in your diet schedule for a proper meal and the frequency should also be maintained.

However, it is not only important to keep a tab on the meals and the time but also the portion and quantity also depend. One should not fill it to their brims and later suffer from burping or bloating. It is very important to have an eye on the amount of food that one consumes along with food quality and the time gap between two meals.

Even the composition of food matters a lot. They determine how long it takes for food to process and the marks that it leaves behind. A liquid diet compared to carbs and fatty foods take lesser time to digest and do not leave solid and large particles. Mixed diets like carbs and fatty food take a longer time to digest and leaves a solid chunk of heavy particles behind.

Causes of bloating

Foods that have high sugar content, a few milk products, vegetables like cauliflower, cabbage, radishes and artificial sweetener must not be consumed at all. To solve the problem, you should reduce intakes of starches, wheat flour and sugar. Fruits are a vital source of vitamins and proteins and you should not completely neglect them but you should have a mixed and balanced diet. Not only this, even consumption of raw vegetables can lead to bloating. Hence, it is always better to consume cooked vegetables.

How to avoid bloating?

To avoid bloating, one needs to make sure that the bowel system is smooth and consumes foods that can be digested easily. But fret not, we have you covered here!

Here are some foods that can help you avoid bloating:

Fruits

Fruits like pineapple, kiwi, papaya and banana can smoothen the bowel system. They help in the digestion of protein, starches and fats. For example, pineapple is known for its digestive enzymes and has been used in treatment for constipation from ancient times. Papaya is known for breaking down heavy protein particles into smaller pieces.

Kiwi also helps in easy digestion and does not cause gastric issues. Banana has always been the solution to stomach issues. It is high in potassium and helps in removing excess sodium which also leads to reduction of inflammation. It is also useful in increasing good bacteria.

Tea

Ajwain (carom seeds) and jeera (cumin seeds) teas help in reducing bloating. They also help in cleaning the stomach by increasing metabolism. Even peppermint tea is helpful.

Use of Activated Charcoal

Activated charcoal is essentially a black powder that absorbs gas and is tasteless. They are more helpful after consuming a rich carbohydrate meal. Optimal use of activated charcoal won’t cause any issue.

Use of Turmeric, Ginger, Lemon and Apple Cider Vinegar

A mixture of turmeric, ginger and lemon in a diet will prevent you from feeling bloated. Even the use of just one of the above ingredients can be very useful. Apple Cider Vinegar breaks down the food faster and also strengthen stomach acid.

In Take of Fibre

The right kind of fibre will strengthen the stool’s bulk and will lead to faster movement in the digestive tract. However, consuming the right amount of fibre is really important and only the right consumption is the key. Even an excess fibre content can lead to bloating.

Having the right amount of food is paramount. Not just consumption of the right food, even water plays an important role in reducing bloating. It is important to drink at least 3-4 litres of water every day. Hence make sure that the right amount of water and food is consumed to prevent bloating.