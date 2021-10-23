One of the most important parts of the human body is gut health. It is important to keep it healthy as it will in return keep the body and mind healthy. With unhealthy lifestyles and food habits, gut health is usually overlooked. This leads to the digestive issue.Also Read - Mango Benefits: 5 Incredible Reasons to Include Mango in Your Summer Diet Right Away

Taking it to Instagram, Minaschi Pettukola, a renowned nutritionist shares valuable insights into gut health. According to Minacshi's Instagram caption, feeling low, upset, bloated and constipation indicates unhealthy gut health.

According to nutritionist Minaschi, the signs of unhealthy gut health are:

Bloating And Gas

Minaschi explains that when the gut is filled with proportions of bad bacteria higher or in excess, our foods are not broken down that is. digested as it should, leading to an increase in gas and acidity in your gut.

However, this can be rectified by improving diet and lifestyle. A poor diet and lifestyle lead to a poor gut. Eating nutritious foods, eating without distractions, chewing your food well and consciously help in the overall process of digestion

Mood Swings

The health of the digestive system has a strong connection between low moods and depression. This is why, we are left with a craving for comfort food, opines Minaschi.

However, this is not good for the stomach as it is consisting of bad bacteria. Good sleep, fresh produce, movement and stress management help both the mind and the gut.

Poor Concentration

If your digestive wall is irritated, hyper-permeable or ‘leaky’ from the foods you eat, the stress you experience or an imbalanced lifestyle, undigested food passes beyond your digestive wall and into your body causing a whole host of problems, including slow brain function, as per Meenachi’s caption.

Skin Concerns

According to nutritionist Minaschi, the skin is the largest organ in our bodies that can quite quickly shows its unhappiness. Any issues with our gut like inflammation, a leaky gut or a digestive problem the first place one can notice is the skin. Gut healthy lifestyle and food can result in healthy glowing skin.