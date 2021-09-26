In the month of September every year, we celebrate blood cancer awareness month. There are types of blood cancer which include hematologic cancers that start in the bone marrow, which is where blood is produced. Blood cancers happen when abnormal blood cells start growing and cannot be controlled, and later disrupting the function of the normal blood cells, which then fight off infection and produce new blood cells.

Blood cancer accounts for eight percent of all new cases of cancer diagnosed in India. Since there is so much misinformation and lack of awareness around the blood cancer Indian population this needs immediate intervention. Most people are unaware that blood cancer can be managed, and a patient can have a second chance with the help of chemotherapy and some other onco treatments.

Blood Cancer Categories

Leukemia is a type of blood cancer that originates in the blood and bone marrow, and this happens when our body creates too many abnormal white blood cells and disrupts bone marrow’s ability to make red blood cells and platelets. Lymphomas is a blood cancer that develops in the lymphatic system from cells called lymphocytes, a type of white blood cell that helps the body fight infections. There are divided into two subcategories Hodgkin’s and Non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma. Generally, both types have very good outcomes with an overall 5year survival rate of 60-90%. Multiple myeloma is a blood cancer that begins in the blood’s plasma cells, a type of white blood cell made in the bone marrow. Multiple myeloma cannot be cured however the disease can be controlled for a longer time and generally, survival is five to seven years or more. Lymphomas and leukemia impact adults and children, but Myeloma affects adults.

Common Symptoms Include

Fever with chills

Persistent fatigue

Weakness

Loss of Appetite

Unexplained Weight Loss

Night Sweats

Bone/Joint Pain

Shortness of Breath

Frequent Infections

Swollen lymph nodes in the neck, underarms, or groin.

Treatment for Blood Cancers

The treatment depends on several factors. One is the type of cancer and how fast the cancer is metastasizing, the second being where cancer has spread, and other factors.

Common Blood Cancer Treatments

Chemotherapy: Chemotherapy uses anticancer drugs to interfere with and stop the growth of cancer cells in the body and this treatment sometimes includes giving several drugs together in a set regimen.

Bone Marrow Transplantation (BMT): A stem cell transplant infuses healthy blood-forming stem cells into the body. A bone marrow transplant can be autologous (one's own stem cells) or an Allogenic transplant (either a matched sibling or unrelated donor). Bone marrow transplant has now become the only treatment option for blood cancers in the relapsed setting. A successful transplant may give them a second chance at life, depending on the disease condition and the donor type

CAR T Cell Therapy: upcoming new modality in the field of blood cancer treatment in the relapsed and refractory setting. Basically, patients' own T Cells are genetically modified in the lab to kill the cancer cells. The advantage of CAR T cell therapy is that side effects of High dose chemotherapy and transplant-related complications can be avoided. Disadvantages being very expensive (cost around Rs 3-4 crores)

Radiation Therapy: It destroys cancer cells or relieves pain or discomfort.

Though the prognosis in leukemia looks not as good as its counterparts as described above, a certain type of leukemia does have a very good prognosis with the survival of around 80-90% with appropriate treatment. APML (Acute Promyelocytic Leukemia) is one such type.

In APML, immature abnormal neutrophils called promyelocytes accumulate in the bone marrow and those immature cells in the marrow inhibit normal cell production, which results in lower numbers of blood cells circulating the body.

APML is most associated with swapping over (translocation) of chromosomes 15 and 17. As per data, 6 cases per 10 million people are suffering from APML. One of the most common symptoms of APML is bleeding because it reduces the number of platelets and deficiencies in clotting factors. Bleeding can be life-threatening. Diagnosis of APML involves blood and bone marrow tests. Special tests like FISH and RT PCR are also done.

Treatment of APML is usually emergency and is managed by supportive measures such as the transfusion of platelets and blood clotting factors. Drugs like ATRA (all-trans-retinoic acid) and arsenic trioxide and chemotherapy are used. Early diagnosis and timely treatment of blood cancers improve the outcome and better survival.

(With inputs by Dr Ramnath Shenoy K, Assistant Professor, Medical Oncology, KMC, Manipal)