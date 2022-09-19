Blood cancer arise from blood cells, bone marrow or the lymphatic system. These can affect anyone regardless of race, age or gender. The three main type of blood cancer are leukemia, lymphoma & myeloma. Blood cancer, a much-dreaded disease, is viewed with a lot of apprehensions due to a number of myths around its causes and treatment. Dr Mitu Shrikhande, Senior Consultant- Hematology, Fortis Hospital Vasant Kunj recommended 10 questions that you should immediately ask the doctor after your blood cancer diagnosis.Also Read - From Lisa Ray to Manisha Koirala: 9 Indian Actresses Who Battled Cancer With a Tough Smile

10 QUESTIONS TO ASK YOUR DOCTOR NOW:

1. What is blood cancer?

It is a heterogeneous broad term for cancers originating in the bone marrow and the lymphatic system. It includes 3 major categories–Leukemia – acute/ chronic, lymphomas- hodgkins / non hodgkins and multiple myeloma

2. Can blood cancers be treated?

Yes. They can not only be treated but they can be potentially cured in 50-80% of cases depending upon the age, stage, and subtype. Diagnosis of blood cancer is not a death sentence. Also Read - 5 Common Blood Cancer Myths Debunked

3. Can blood cancers be prevented?

No. We cannot prevent blood cancers but by creating awareness of the warning signs of blood cancer, we can help patients report early, Early treatment can improve outcomes.

4. What are the symptoms and signs of blood cancer?

Lymphoma and Leukemia can present with–lumps in the neck, armpit, or groin, persistent unexplained fever with unexplained weight loss, night sweats, swelling of face and neck, breathlessness, liver and spleen enlargement, gum swelling and bleeds. Myeloma can present with–anemia, bone pain (backache is classical), fracture on trivial trauma, unexplained kidney dysfunction, and recurrent infections.

5. What causes blood cancer?

The risk factors that are associated with exposure to radiation, chemotherapy, toxins like benzene, tanning products, and pesticides. Unknown acquired mutations in the DNA can result in blood cancers.

6. Are blood cancers inherited?

No. Blood cancers are acquired and not inherited. They are not contagious and do not spread from one member of the family to another.

7. Can blood cancers occur at any age?

Yes. Though they are more common in the elderly, no age is spared. 26% of all childhood cancers are blood cancers.

8. How do we diagnose blood cancer?

CBC (Complete blood counts) including peripheral smear, bone marrow studies, flowcytometry or immunophenotyping, chromosomal studies, molecular studies, excisional lymph node biopsy are some of the tests required to make a diagnosis.

9. What is the role of FNAC of the lymph node in the diagnosis of lymphoma?

FNAC has no role in making a diagnosis. Excisional Lymph node biopsy is essential for precise diagnosis.

10. What is the staging of blood cancer?

Acute Leukemia is not staged. It is divided into risk groups. Lymphoma is staged based on PET CT and bone marrow studies. Myeloma is a stage based on risk scores and kidney involvement.