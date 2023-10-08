Home

Blood Sugar Spikes: 1 Best Drink For Diabetics to Kickstart Their Day

If you are struggling with high blood sugar, why not start your day with this diabetes-friendly drink, easy-to-make every morning.

Keeping blood sugar levels in control is not a mean task and requires constant efforts in terms of diet and discipline. Diabetes diagnosis comes with different health changes, and it does take time to correct improper food habits and sedentary lifestyle. To manage this metabolic disorder, there are ways to prevent blood sugar spikes.

The goal for anyone with diabetes is to regularly maintain healthy blood sugar levels because high sugar if left untreated can be detrimental and lead to nerve damage. For diabetes, saffron can serve helpfully. Also called Kesar, this kitchen spice is suggested as a potential natural remedy to prevent blood sugar spikes. Its active compounds such as crocin and crocetin, have been investigated for their potential anti-diabetic properties.

Here’s Why Saffron Drink is BEST Morning Drink For Diabetics

Saffron improves insulin sensitivity, potentially helping the body utilise glucose more effectively. For diabetics, it’s best to include safron drink also known as saffron tea or saffron infused in their morning routine. It’s easy to make and offers numerous other health benefits too. Here’s a basic recipe that you can follow:

Start by measuring 2-3 saffron threads. You can adjust the amount to your taste, but saffron is potent, so a little goes long way.

In a small cup or teapot, pour one cup of hot water over the saffron threads. Make sure the water is not too hot, as excessive heat can diminish it’s flavour.

Cover the teapot with a lid and allow saffron threads to steep in the hot water for about 10-15 minutes.

After steeping, you can enhance the flavour with a squeeze of lemon or a pinch of ground cardamom, depending on your preference.

You can have saffron water hot or cold, depending upon the weather and your preference.

While saffron may offer some potential benefits for blood sugar control, it should be used as a contemporary strategy under the guidance of a healthcare professional.

