New Delhi: Boiled egg is considered an important source for protein. From improving muscle strength to aiding in overall physical development, protein plays a very crucial role. Hence, this is also called the "king of protein". Those of you who are a regular gym-goer or a fitness enthusiast will be fully aware of the boiled egg's benefits. However, did you know they have some side effects too? Scroll down for more details.

Boiled Eggs Side Effect: Fitness Freaks And Gym-Goers Pay Attention

Women's Health has recently released a report on boiled egg diet and it is being widely read on the internet. According to its report, boiled egg, lean protein (fish and skinless chicken), non-starchy vegetables (leafy vegetables, broccoli, bell peppers, asparagus and carrots), few select fruits (such as watermelon, berries, grapefruit, lemons), and less fat foods (coconut oil, butter and mayonnaise) are some of the foods that can be consumed if you are on a boiled egg diet.

According to a New York City-based dietitian and nutritionist Erin Palinski, people on this diet consume two eggs with fruit at breakfast and eggs or another lean protein at lunch and dinner, along with only non-starchy vegetables.

The lesser the carbohydrate intake, the better it is for your weight loss journey. However, it will not be sustainable long-term and does not provide your body with balanced nutrition, said Palinski. Calling the boiled egg diet a fad, she further added that you may lose weight temporarily, but the results won’t necessarily last.

WH also quoted another registered dietitian nutritionist based in New York City, Keri Gans who said that the diet suggests avoiding all processed foods, and even other veggies like potatoes, corn, peas, and legumes. In fact, you are also asked to avoid some fruits such as bananas, pineapple, mango, dried fruits, and sweetened beverages. However, why is it harmful? Well, according to a recent study, eating whole grains is important for your cardiovascular health and is also effective in weight loss.

Consuming two boiled eggs is considered okay; however, is it okay to eat it throughout the day? Palinski doesn’t consider this to be right for most people. It is also significant to remember that along with health-boosting nutrients, eggs also contain cholesterol and saturated fat, which can harm our liver and heart health.

According to a report published in the Canadian Journal of Cardiology in the year 2010, people who eat eggs daily have about 20 percent higher risk of cardiovascular disease. If you are eating two eggs, two to three times a week, then there is no need to worry.