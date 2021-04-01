New Delhi: People woke up to terrible news of actor-politician Kirron Kher suffering from multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer. She is currently undergoing treatment in Mumbai. Chandigarh BJP President and Kirron’s colleague, Arun Sood revealed this at a press conference on Wednesday after which Anupam Kher also confirmed the same in a long note on Thursday morning. Also Read - Confirmed: Kirron Kher Diagnosed With Blood Cancer, Anupam Kher Calls Her a 'Fighter'

"She had suffered a broken left arm at her Chandigarh house on November 11 last year. After her medical tests at Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) in Chandigarh, she was diagnosed with multiple myeloma. The disease had spread to her left arm and right shoulder. For treatment she had to go to Mumbai on December 4," Sood said at the press conference.

Fans and well-wishers of Kirron are devastated by the news with many fans not being able to comprehend the shocking news. Here are a few things to know about the disease – Multiple Myeloma that Kirron has been diagnosed with:

What is Multiple Myeloma?

It is a type of cancer that forms in a type of white blood cells known as a plasma cell. Your healthy plasma cells will fight infections and make antibodies that will attack germs, as per Mayoclinic. The cancerous plasma cells accumulate in the bone marrow. In this case, the cancer cells start producing an abnormal protein which further leads to complications. In simpler words, Multiple Myeloma happens when plasma cells become cancerous and grow out of control.

What are the symptoms of Multiple Myeloma?

The symptoms can vary depending on an individual. Few reports suggest that initial symptoms may not be noticeable. But after a while, when it starts getting aggressive, as per Healthline, 4 major symptoms are noticeable which are referred to by the acronym CRAB which means:

calcium

renal failure

anemia

bone damage

Body gets a high level of calcium which can cause:

Extreme thirst

Nausea

Vomiting

loss of appetite

Constipation

confusion

High level of M protein in the body can lead to kidney failure

Weakness or numbness in the legs

Weight loss

What causes Multiple Myeloma?

The cause is still unknown. It initiates with abnormal plasma cells which multiply in the bone marrow. Myeloma cells do not multiple and die, they divide indefinitely, as per Healthline.

What is the cure for Multiple Myeloma?

Till now there is no cure for multiple myeloma. There are multiple treatments available including chemotherapy, interventional radiology, radiation therapy, stem cell transplantation, targeted therapy. Treatments are used when the disease starts getting worse.