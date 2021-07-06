Bone Death Explained: The coronavirus can seriously deteriorate one’s health condition. If the level of infection is somewhere between moderate to severe, it is possible that the virus did some amount of damage to the respiratory system. Even people with mild infection must stay alert in the post-infection stage because symptoms of other health conditions triggered by the coronavirus may surface. The post-covid complications are increasing by the day, from black fungus, diabetes, blood clots, heart issues, respiratory issues, and many other complications which has become a cause of concern for the experts. Now, doctors have reported cases of bone death in COVID survivors. Also Read - Explained: Why Some People Don't Get Fever After Vaccination And is That Harmful?

Three patients in Mumbai are detected with Avascular necrosis (AVN) – also known as death of bone tissues. Reportedly, the three patients all aged under 40 were treated at Mumbai’s PD Hinduja Hospital in Mahim, they were diagnosed with AVN two months after recovering from COVID. Doctors are fearing there could be a rise in such cases in the coming months. Also Read - Digestive Issues Post-Covid: Patients Are Now Facing Stomach Ailments in Second Wave of Coronavirus

What is Avascular necrosis (AVN) or Bone Death?

Avascular necrosis (AVN) is a death of bone tissue due to a lack of blood. It is also known as osteonecrosis, which can lead to tiny breaks in the bone and the bone’s eventual collapse. According to Mayo Clinic, a broken bone or dislocated joint can interrupt the blood flow to a section of bone. Avascular necrosis is also associated with long-term use of high-dose steroid medications and excessive alcohol intake. The condition is most common in people between the age of 30 and 50. Also Read - Early Symptoms Of Black Fungus And What You Should Watch Out For

What are the symptoms of Bone Death or Avascular Necrosis?

In the early stages, people feel no pain of AVN but as it progresses, it can affect your joint if and when you put weight on it. After a while, you will feel the pain even if you are lying down. AVN affects hips, groin, neck, shoulder, and knee.

Why More COVID Patients Are Succumbing to Bone Death?

AVN or bone death is associated with the usage of steroids. People who were hospitalized due to COVID and were put on steroid treatment are contracting AVN. Doctors are suggesting that COVID-19 recovered should get an MRI done if they feel any pain near the hip or thigh area.

What is the treatment for Avascular Necrosis (AVN)?

As per Times of India, a typical treatment plan for Avascular Necrosis or bone death is physiotherapy, blood thinners, non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs to relieve the pain, exercises, and therapies.