Bone Health: 6 Ways Women Can Enhance Bone Density After Menopause

Women tends to lose more bone density as they age. Specially post menopause, women should focus on building their body.

Bones make up for the basic structure of our body. It is the skeletal, like a blueprint, that supports our entire means of being. Therefore, it becomes our responsibility to care for and nurture it. Bones, especially in women tend to get more brittle as they age. due to different biological and physiological processes in the body, women tend to lose bone density more easily. Post-menopause, the risk increase. During menopause, the estrogen levels drop and there are high chances of losing bone density. It makes bone brittle, porous and weak. This could further increase the risk of osteoporosis.

Here are a few lifestyle tweaks to make and begin healthy regime to improve bone density in women.

5 Ways to Improve Bone Density in Women

Dried Plums: Dried plums or prunesPrunes help to prevent and reduce loss of bone mass due to their high content of Vitamin K. It also may help in reducing period bloating too. Magnesium-Rich Diet: Green vegetables are of utmost importance. Add more spinach, kale, bok choy, poppy, and sesame ut, as it helps in lowering the risk of losing bone density. These also help with mineralisation. Hands-on Dairy Products: Dairy products like yoghurt have calcium, are protein-rich, and contain potassium, magnesium, and vitamin K all of which are important for bone health Include Some Vegetarian Proteins: Plant-based proteins contain phytoestrogens that are similar to estrogen in the body. It may help with enhancing bone health as it promotes the activity of osteoblasts which are cells that make new bones. Post menopause when the estrogen level drop, there are high chances that the person also might start losing bone density. Go Green: To as cliched it sounds, green leafy vegetables one of the healthiest foods that are a powerhouse of nutrients and minerals. Vegetables like turnip, kale, and broccoli provide nutrients like calcium, vitamin K that help with bones. Strength Training: Weight-bearing or high-impact exercises are important for maintaining bone health. Walking, jogging, aerobics and climbing stairs etc are good practices to incorporate in your physical activity routine for healthy bone life.

So ladies, time to amp up your diets and start looking out for ways to enhance bone health even after menopause.

