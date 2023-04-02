Home

Health

Bone Health: 6 Best And Worst Foods That Impact Your Bone Density

Bone Health: 6 Best And Worst Foods That Impact Your Bone Density

Bones are the basic structure that upholds the mass in our body and it is our responsibility to nurture and nourish it with the best.

6 Best And Worst Foods That Impact Your Bone Density

Bones are like blueprints for bodily structure. They form the foundation for our body that supports all the mass and organs. Why is bone health important? Well, it is the basic structure that supports our body and we must nourish it for a healthier life as we age. Sometimes we don’t even realise but our bones require more attention than we do give them. Why to wait for bone injuries to wake us up and then realise the importance of nourishment for the calcium structures. Specially for women, bone health is of utmost importance. Women are more prone to risk of bone loss after menopause.

According to nutritionist Anjali Mukherjee, adults need atleast 1000 mg of calcium per day to keep their bones healthy and strong. What we also must keep in mind is that other nutrients like Magnesium, Vitamin A and Vitamin D are required for the absorption of calcium into our body. Poor bone health can cause conditions such as rickets and osteoporosis and increase the risk of breaking a bone from a fall later in life. Milk is not the only solution for healthy bones. Our daily diet should be sufficiently packed with the following list of bone-boosting foods to provide us with enough calcium.

So how do we define which food is good for our and which is not?

Food that will strengthen our body:

A glass of 6 raw carrots with 50 gms of spinach juice daily. It contains approximately 300 mg of calcium and is packed with antioxidants, which have a beneficial effect on the skin. Most whole puslses like rajma, kabuli chana, black dal, kuleeth, have between 200 to 250 gms of calcium per 100 gm of raw dal. Eat about 2-3 tablespoons of white and black sesame everyday. Green leafy vegetables like spinach, kale, brocolli are very good for bones as they have fibres, vitamins and iron. Consuming enough proteins is essential too. Tree nuts, eggs, legumes and lentils are rich in protein. Citrus rich diet is another important aspect that should be a part of your meal plan. Berries, oranges are grapes are rich in vitamin C.

Food That is not so good for bones

High sodium foods

Snacks high in sugar

Carbonated drinks: They are rich in sugar and caffeine and contain phosphoric acid that ampers the bone density

Excessive intake of animal protein is also not good according to nutritionist Anjali Mukherjee.

High caffeine content or excess of it in form of too much coffee or tea can lead to loss of calcium from bones

Smoking and tobacco consumption also leads to the depletion of calcium

Bones are majorly made of calcium and a calcium rich diet is the most important thing that one must include in their diet everyday. Apart from these, a sedentary lifestyle can also affect bone density.

