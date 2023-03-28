Home

Bone Health: 6 Tips For Women Over 40 To Improve Bone Density

Bone health in women: Females are more prone to have low density in bones that may lead to osteoporosis. That is why it is all the more important for women to take care of their bone health.

Bone Health In Women: The basic structure of our body is our bones. It is only our skeleton that supports all the other systems. Bones are like blueprints and the foundation. a crack in the foundation can lead the building to collapse. Similarly, keeping our bones healthy is paramount or else it might impact our working. Ladies, special attention please. Yes, women are more prone to developing low bone density as they age. In severe loss of bone density, there is a risk of developing osteoporosis – bone health condition wherein bones get weak and brittle. Women are more prone to risk of bone loss after menopause. According to nutritionist Lovneet Batra, throughout the course of your life, oestrogen plays a critical role in regulating your bone production and turnover. During the menopause, however, your levels of oestrogen drop in the body. Consequently, bone breakdown starts to exceed bone formation, resulting in porous, weak, and brittle bones.

So, ladies, why wait for the eleventh hour when we can start taking precautions right away.

Here are 5 Ways to Naturally Improve bone Health

1. Green Veggies to the rescue

Leafy green vegetables (including spinach, turnip greens, kale, cabbage and broccoli) provide nutrients vitamin K and calcium that play a role in improving bone health. Also, veggies are important for Vitamin C and increase bone mineral density.

2. Strength Training

Weight-bearing or high-impact exercises are important for maintaining bone health. Walking, jogging, aerobics and climbing stairs etc are good practices to incorporate in your physical activity routine for healthy bone life.

3. Calcium Rich Diet

Bones are majorly made of calcium and a calcium rich diet is the most important thing that one must include in their diet everyday. Dairy products like milk, and cheese are have significant calcium components. It’s also an important nutrient for healthy cell function. Your body requires calcium to support muscle and nerve function, regulate blood pressure and hormone levels, as well as facilitate communication between cells

4. Consume Protein Rich Diet

Tofu, chickpeas and flaxseeds have bone-building benefits. Plant-based proteins contain phytoestrogens, which mimic oestrogen in the body, that can help in boosting oestrogen levels. It is essential for bone health because it promotes the activity of osteoblasts, which are the cells that make new bones. According to Healthline.com higher protein intake was linked to a lower risk of forearm fractures and significantly higher bone density in the hip, spine and total body

5. Limit Alcohol, Quit Smoking

Substance abuse will only make things worse.Therefore, women should limit their use of consuming alcohol and quit smoking all together.

6. Maintain Healthy Weight

It is essential for every body to maintain a healthy balanced weight as per the BMI. In addition to nutrient-rich diet it is also important to not be under or over weight as it will directly affect the bones structure.

So, women time to eat healthy and make bones healthier!

