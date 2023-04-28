Home

Bone Health: 7 Things That Are Harming Your Bones And Why You Must Start Avoiding Them Now

Here are few things that may actually weaken your bones and you might be making the mistake of doing them everyday.

Your bones are one of the most essential components of your system and if it is not taken proper care along with giving adequate nutrition, you may suffer the consequences as you get older. Here are some things that may actually weaken your bones and you might be making the mistake of doing them everyday.

Soft Drinks: Being rich in sugar and caffeine, soft drinks contain phosphoric acid as a preservative, which is implicated in bone loss. Animal Protein: Excessive intake of animal protein causes urinary loss of calcium Caffeine in tea, cocoa, chocolates and coffee increases calcium excretion Smoking and chewing tobacco also rob the body of its calcium stores as nicotine affects absorption of calcium. Excess salt and sugar intake boosts calcium excretion A person with a small frame and less muscle mass also tends to store less calcium A sedentary lifestyle robs your body of its calcium stores. When you begin physical activity like walking, running, jogging it helps you to prevent bone loss.

Nutritionist, Anjali Mukerjee shares on her Instagram ”Calcium is quite a fussy mineral and doesn’t get absorbed easily. With only 20-30% being absorbed of the total ingested calcium, there are certain foods that actually prevent absorption and eventually promote bone loss. For better absorption, Calcium must be accompanied by magnesium, phosphorous, vitamin A, C & vitamin D in your food along with supplements and by exercising regularly for at least 30 minutes for 6 days in a week. Here is an easy calcium-rich recipe, that can be extremely helpful for those who don’t drink milk or dairy products.”

You may like to read

Green Bhaji

Make 2 servings

Ingredients

2 ½ Cups Spinach Chopped

¾ Cups Methi Leaves Chopped

½ Cup Chana Dal

½ Cup Paneer

2 Onions Chopped

2 Tomatoes Chopped

1 Teaspoon Garlic paste

2 Green Chillies

½ Teaspoon Red chilli powder (optional)

½ Teaspoon Haldi

2 Tablespoon Oil

Salt to Taste

Method:

Lightly fry the onions until light brown. Add garlic paste & green chillies. Now add the soaked chana dal & tomatoes until soft. Now add the spinach & methi leaves, salt, haldi & a pinch of red chilli powder and some water & pressure cook for 10 minutes.

Now mix the green bhaji together until it looks like a healthy blend. Serve hot, garnished with fresh chopped paneer.

