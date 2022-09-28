Bone Health in The 30s: Infusing minerals into your bones during adolescence, early adulthood, and childhood. While it’s crucial to develop strong and healthy bones during infancy and adolescence, there are things you can do as an adult to maintain bone health. A variety of dietary and lifestyle choices can aid in the development of strong bones and their maintenance as you age. Nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee says, “With only 20-30% being absorbed of the total ingested calcium, there are certain foods that actually prevent absorption and eventually promote bone loss.”Also Read - Smoking And Bone Health: How Does Smoking Impact Your Bones? Doctor Talks

7 THINGS THAT ARE HARMFUL FOR YOUR BONES

Soft Drinks are rich in sugar and caffeine. They also contain phosphoric acid as a preservative, which is implicated in bone loss. Excessive intake of animal protein caused urinary loss of calcium Caffeine in tea, cocoa, chocolates and coffee increases calcium excretion. Smoking and chewing tobacco also rob the body of its calcium stores as nicotine affects the absorption of calcium. Excess salt and sugar intake boost calcium excretion. A person with a small frame and less muscle mass also tends to store less calcium A sedentary lifestyle robs your body of its calcium stores. When you begin any physical activity like walking, running, or jogging it helps you prevent bone loss.

There are numerous things we may do to maintain strong, healthy bones like consuming calcium- and vitamin D-rich foods, exercising frequently, and practising healthy lifestyle practices.

Building healthy bones is extremely important.